News18 Afternoon Digest: Nehru Museum Row, Junagarh Clashes and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the building Nehru Museum political row, violent clashes in Junagarh and other top stories.

On Day 2 of Nehru Museum Row, Surprise ‘Support’ from an Opposer: ‘Need to Show Other PMs’ Work’

The controversy over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society continued on Saturday with a surprise ‘support’ from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. Lawmaker Sanjay Raut agreed that the “contribution of other PMs should be shown". READ MORE

READ MORE A person was killed and four policemen, including the deputy superintendent of police, injured in Gujarat’s Junagadh district after clashes broke out over a demolition notice to the alleged illegal Hazrat Roshan Shah Pir Baba dargah. A viral video showed a group of at least 300 people throwing stones at police officials.

