News18 Afternoon Digest: Nehru Museum Row, Junagarh Clashes and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the building Nehru Museum political row, violent clashes in Junagarh and other top stories.
On Day 2 of Nehru Museum Row, Surprise ‘Support’ from an Opposer: ‘Need to Show Other PMs’ Work’
The controversy over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society continued on Saturday with a surprise ‘support’ from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. Lawmaker Sanjay Raut agreed that the “contribution of other PMs should be shown". READ MORE
Comparing Manipur to Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria and Syria, an Army veteran said that the northeast state is now “stateless". Former Army chief Ved Malik took note of the “extraordinary sad call" from the retired lieutenant general from Manipur and said that the law and order situation in the state needs “urgent attention at the highest level". READ MORE
Uniform Civil Code in Limelight Again: What it is, Major Court Judgements Around UCC | Explained
First, on June 14, the 22nd Law Commission of India sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations, on UCC. The 21st Law Commission also examined the need for a Uniform Civil Code applicable to all sections of society, irrespective of their religion. In 2018, the 21st Law Commission published a consultation paper titled “Reforms of family law." READ MORE
Ranveer Singh Carries Karan Deol, Dances To Dil Le Gayi Kudi At His Sangeet; Watch Video
Town weddings are no less than laughter, fun-filled moments, and all things in between. As Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol looks forward to getting married today, the family hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony ahead of the nuptials. Ranveer Singh, who also attended the pre-wedding brought in the perfect dose of entertainment in the festivities. A video from the event has gone viral now. READ MORE
WATCH: Brad Currie Takes One of The Best Catches of All Time During T20 Blast Match; Stokes, DK React
Scotland cricketer Brad Currie grabbed one of the best catches in cricket history during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire. Currie stunned the cricketing world with his mind-blowing fielding effort near the boundary rope as he covered a good amount of ground before jumping in the air to grab an absolute stunner on Friday night. READ MORE