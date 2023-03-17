Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: New Clip of Asad Ahmed in Umesh Pal Murder; Parl Gets Washed Out Again & More

Here are top stories this afternoon: A YouTuber was apprehended by the Delhi Police for violating traffic rules, Uddhav Thackeray faction claimed that “money and bribery has become the buzz word" in Maharashtra, and more.

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:15 IST

Atiq Ahmed, who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, told Supreme Court that he fears that the Uttar Pradesh police might kill him in an encounter. (File photo)
Umesh Pal Murder Case: New Clip of Asad Ahmed as Dad Atiq Waits for SC to Hear ‘Encounter Fear’ Plea

Former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf wants his movement outside the Uttar Pradesh court to be video-graphed and six lawyers to accompany him round the clock. Filing an application in the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj, the former legislator has expressed fears of a Vikas Dubey-like encounter. READ MORE

Can Rahul Gandhi be Expelled from Lok Sabha? A Look at the Rules BJP Says Congress MP Violated

Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was “not above Parliament". READ MORE

‘Bribe is Buzz Word in Maharashtra’: In ‘Saamana’, Uddhav Faction Reacts to Amruta Fadnavis Case

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister, figured in the latest editorial of Shiv Sena’s (UBT) mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’ as the Uddhav Thackeray faction claimed that “money and bribery has become the buzz word" in the state. READ MORE

On Cam | Loud Music & Company of Friends, Delhi YouTuber Arrested For B’day Bash Atop Car Roof on Highway

Prince Dixit, a YouTuber was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Thursday for violating traffic rules in the national capital. He had celebrated his birthday in November last year with his friends, standing atop roofs of moving cars on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police arrested Dixit. READ MORE

Weather Update: Mumbai Local Services Hit By Rain; Showers Likely in B’luru, Maharashtra & Delhi

Several parts of India are transitioning from winters to summers, and are experiencing rain and thunderstorms in the process. Parts of Maharashtra are expected to witness rain till Saturday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report said. Besides, Karnataka’s Bengaluru city and national capital Delhi will also witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday. READ MORE

