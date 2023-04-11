Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Salman Gets Death Threat & More

News18 Afternoon Digest: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Salman Gets Death Threat & More

Here are top stories this afternoon: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the minority community is doing “better" in India than in Pakistan and more.

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 12:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Nirmala Sitharaman at Peterson Institute for International Economics (Twitter/@FinMinIndia)
Nirmala Sitharaman at Peterson Institute for International Economics (Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

‘Better Than Pakistan’: Nirmala Defends State of Muslims in India, Counters ‘Western’ Perception

Defending the state of Muslims in the country and going against reports on Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the minority community is doing “better" in India than in Pakistan, an Islamic country. Her remarks came as she addressed a prominent American think-tank Peterson Institute for International Economics. READ MORE

‘Will Kill Him on April 30’: Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Caller Traced to Rajasthan

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received yet another death threat on Monday night, as he received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. According to reports, the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur. READ MORE

RELATED NEWS

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot’s Feud Deepens, But How Did It Begin? EXPLAINED

With Sachin Pilot firm on holding a fast to press his party-led government in Rajasthan for action against graft, the Congress Monday night issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity. READ MORE

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office; Joins Probe in ‘Land for Job’ Scam

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, where he joined the agency’s probe in connection with the alleged land for job matter involving his father and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and other family members. READ MORE

WATCH | Russia’s Shiveluch Volcano Erupts Posing Threat to Air Traffic, Sends Ash Plume 10kms High

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano located in the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported. The volcano sent up an ash plume 10 kilometres high which posed a threat to air traffic, the Reuters report said citing the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 12:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Launch, Shehnaaz Rocks Sexy Look

+8PHOTOS

Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About