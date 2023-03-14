News18 Afternoon Digest: Not Scared of Arrest or Death, Says Amritpal Singh; Massive Protest at Bengaluru-Mysuru E-Way & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read an interview with pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, protests at the newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, new fears around ChatGPT and other top stories.

Exclusive | Why is Amritpal Singh Still a Free Man in Punjab? Not Scared of Arrest or Death, He Tells News18

Why is Amritpal Singh still a free man in Punjab? This is a million-dollar question in Amritsar as men armed with rifles guard him and he openly espouses the secessionist Khalistan cause. Inexplicably, there is no FIR against him more than two weeks after he stormed into the Ajnala Police Station with many supporters. READ MORE

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Sees Massive Protest as Toll Collection Begins ‘Without Facilities’

Advertisement

Amassive protest took place near Sheshagiri Halli toll on newly-inaugurated Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Tuesday, over fee being collected “without facilities". The highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. READ MORE

‘He’s 18’: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Son’s Photos with Girlfriend

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday refused to entertain media on questions about viral pictures of his son with his girlfriend. READ MORE

‘You Can’t Drink Water Here’: Bengaluru Man Heckles Women, Walks Off With Bike Keys

Avideo of a man heckling two women bikers on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has raised the issue of women’s safety once again. The incident took place near Gottigere of south Bengaluru, when the female bikers, Priyanka Prasad and Sharon Samuel, were returning from a Women’s Day bike rally, according to a Times of India report. READ MORE

Your Job Might Be at Risk from ChatGPT: US-based Survey, AI Experts Warn of New Fear

Advertisement

Despite the excitement around AI technologies such as ChatGPT, whose fourth generation large language model GPT4 is expected for release next week, the debate over the threat to the current job market from the burgeoning technology seems to be getting brushed under the carpet. READ MORE

The Silicon Valley Bank Crisis Explained in 7 Simple Points

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed so swiftly that they may have been textbook examples of traditional bank runs, in which a large number of depositors take their funds from a bank at the same time. With the fall of Washington Mutual in 2008, the failures at SVB and Signature were two of the three largest in US banking history, explains a report by Conversation. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here