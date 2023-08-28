News18 Afternoon Digest: Nuh Shobha Yatra; Kota Dairies: Diamonds, Deaths Forged Under Pressure & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Nuh Violence LIVE: Will Stop If Police Asks Us To, Says VHP on ‘Shobha Yatra’; Tight Security In Dist; Kota Diaries | In India’s Coaching Capital, Diamonds are Forged Under Pressure. So Are Deaths, among other top stories.

Nuh Violence LIVE: Will Stop If Police Asks Us To, Says VHP on ‘Shobha Yatra’; Tight Security In Dist

With Hindu groups going ahead with their “shobha yatra" in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, despite the denial of permission by the local administration, security arrangements have been beefed up across the communally sensitive district to avoid untoward incidents. READ MORE

Kota Diaries | In India’s Coaching Capital, Diamonds are Forged Under Pressure. So Are Deaths

Advertisement

It’s 1pm and the streets of Kota are just starting to come alive. Students, in their coaching uniforms, are off their morning classes and gather around for snacks and a brief catching-up session. The tension is palpable even outside classrooms. This is a usual Friday afternoon in Kota, the country’s coaching capital. READ MORE

Bengaluru: Man Empties Rice-filled Cooker, Uses It To Smash Girlfriend’s Head Over Suspicion of Affair

A woman was bludgeoned to death with a cooker by her lover in Bengaluru’s New Mico Layout on Saturday. The lover, who went missing after the murder — was arrested on Sunday. According to the police, Vaishnav doubted Deva of having an affair with someone. READ MORE

AIIMS Doctors On Bengaluru-Delhi Vistara Flight Revive 2-Yr-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing Mid-Air

A two-year-old toddler, who stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Bangalore to Delhi Vistara flight, had a miraculous recovery after a team of five doctors travelling on the same flight gave her emergency medical treatment. READ MORE

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra’s Throw That Created History And Made Him World Champion

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra scripted history once again as he became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. Chopra started as the favourite in the javelin throw final and he didn’t disappoint and won another gold medal for the country. The ace javelin thrower with an 88.17m throw to finish at the top of the podium. READ MORE