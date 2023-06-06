News18 Afternoon Digest | Odisha Train Accident: CBI Visits Crash Site; Panic After Smoke in Another Train in Berhampur & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering Odisha Train crash incident, where 101 bodies are yet to be identified by the family members of the deceased. In other news, we have cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which can turn fatal in the next 24 hours.

Odisha Train Accident Updates: CBI Visits Crash Site; Panic After Smoke in Another Train in Berhampur

The Railways on Monday announced the official death toll of the Odisha three-train crash has touched 278, as three more individuals have tragically lost their lives due to their injuries. Although the state government’s revised toll remains unchanged at 275. Read More

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Making? Depression On Arabian Sea May Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm in 24 Hrs: IMD

Areport by India Meteorological Department on Tuesday mentioned that a weather disturbance in the southeast Arabian Sea, situated south of Porbandar, Gujarat, may travel northwest and become a cyclonic storm. In their bulletin, the Met office mentioned that the depression was located around 920 km southwest of Goa, 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1,160 km south of Porbandar, and 1,520 km south of Karachi, Pakistan, as of 5:30am. Read More

Ukraine War: Kakhovka Dam, Which Holds Water Equal to One of the Largest Lakes in the World, Breached

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian forces ‘terrorist’ as a major Soviet-era dam in the Russian controlled part of southern Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, news agencies reported. Read More

Salman Khan Tells Kangana Ranaut ‘Kya Kamaal Lag…’ In Viral Video; She Says ‘SK, Why Do We…’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared a memorable moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan via an old video. Kangana Ranaut re-posted a video clip on her Instagram Story from the time when she had made an appearance in Salman Khan’s popular TV show, Dus Ka Dum. Read More

Duck It! One Big News For Apple iPhone Users With iOS17 Update Release

Much relief for iPhone users, finally! Apple, at WWDC 2023, has announced its latest software for iPhones– iOS 17. The good news is Apple has improved the autocorrect feature while typing. This means you can actually type ‘duck’ correctly without having to replace ‘d’ with ‘f’ every time, among others. Read More

The Idol Release: SEX Scenes, Nudity In Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd Series Censored In India?