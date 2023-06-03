News18 Afternoon Digest: Odisha Train Crash Kills Over 260, Gurgaon Metro Project and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Odisha train crash, the Gurgaon metro project construction and other top stories.

261 Killed, 17 Coaches Derailed; CM Meets Injured, PM to Arrive Today

The death toll in Odisha train accident has gone up to 261 as India witnesses one of its worst railway disasters, state revenue minister Pramila Mallick told News18 Odia on Saturday morning as Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived on the spot. READ MORE

Gurgaon Metro: Construction on 28 Km Stretch Starting Next Month; Check Stations, Route and More

The commencement of the Gurugram Metro construction by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) marks a significant leap forward for the district’s transportation infrastructure. Covering a span of 28.5 kilometres, this metro line will establish a vital link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon, and Cyber City, encompassing an impressive network of 27 stations, including a convenient interchange station. READ MORE

Why the Horrific Odisha Train Accident is the Biggest Challenge for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The horrific train accident in Balasore comes as a major challenge to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who rushed to the site early Saturday morning and is now personally overseeing the rescue and relief efforts in an area where he was once posted as a District Collector. READ MORE

World Leaders Extend Condolences, Offer Support for Victims of Odisha Train Crash

Condolences from across the world poured in for the victims of the Odisha train crash on Saturday. Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and American envoy to India Eric Garcetti sent their condolences to those affected by the train crash. READ MORE

READ MORE Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she will be playing Priyanka Chopra’s mother in the Citadel universe. While Priyanka is leading the foundation version of the series, Samantha will be seen in the Indian counterpart of the show.