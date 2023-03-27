News18 Afternoon Digest: Oppn in Black Protests Over Rahul's Ouster from Parliament; Atiq Ahmed's Convoy Heads to Prayagraj & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we cover latest updates from Parliament, which remained paralysed for the third week on Monday amid Opposition’s protest. We also look at India’s rising Covid tally among other top stories.

Parliament News LIVE: PM Holds Key Meet With Top Ministers; Oppn in Black Protests Over Rahul’s Ouster from LS

Congress leaders stepped up their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi by wearing black clothes to the Parliament on Monday. Like-minded Opposition leaders attended a meeting at the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to discuss the strategy for the floor of the house. Trinamool Congress also joined the meeting. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Atiq Ahmed News LIVE: Gangster Says ‘Kahe ka Dar’ as Convoy Heads to Prayagraj; Brother Ashraf Taken From Bareilly Jail

Mafia-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed’s convoy crossed the Ram Nagar Toll Plaza and reached the Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. He was taken by a team of Prayagraj Police from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and his convoy was halted for a while at Tathed in Rajasthan’s Kota. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

‘Getting an Ass to Run a Horse’s Race’: Hardeep Puri’s Take on Cong’s Protest, Rahul’s Savarkar Remarks

Taking a swipe at Opposition’s ‘black’ protest in Parliament over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday advised the party to do some serious introspection. READ MORE

TMC’s Surprise Entry in Oppn Meeting Called by Congress. Is There a Change in Party’s Stance?

While the TMC has been keeping a distinct distance from Congress this parliament session, the party condemned the disqualification of leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha last week and also participated in an opposition meeting called by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. READ MORE

‘One Doesn’t Become Brave…’ Shiv Sena Warns Rahul on Veer Savarkar, Says Won’t Tolerate ‘Insults’

Shiv Sena has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in its mouthpiece, Saamana, for making statements against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. The party reminded him that Savarkar fought against slavery and the British Rule, and it will not tolerate any insult to him. READ MORE

Covid Spike: India Records 1,805 Fresh Cases, Active Tally Over 10K; Health Ministry Meet Today

Covid-19 infections continued to witness a spike in India on Monday, with the country recording 1805 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data. With the addition of new cases, the active tally crossed 10,000 cases. READ MORE

‘Offensive Statement’: Ashneer Grover’s Reaction to Ankur Warikoo Comparison Goes Viral

Ashneer Grover, who single-handedly raised the meme quotient of Shark Tank India season 1, is not happy to be compared to popular finance YouTuber Ankur Warikoo. During an event at a management college, a student asked Grover if he has turned into a social media influencer like Warikoo, as that’s the route many entrepreneurs have been taking of late. READ MORE

Naga Chaitanya Moves into New House in Jubilee Hills After Divorce from Samantha; Know Its Price

After reports of Naga Chaitanya buying a new property in Hyderabad, details of its cost have come to the fore. The actor purchased the house almost three years after his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. According to a report by Siasat, Naga Chaitanya’s recently bought a house worth sts Rs 15 crores. The apartment is reported to be designed with lavishness and sophistication that reflects his personal taste and preferences. His new residence is situated in close proximity to his family’s home and indicates his affection towards them and his wish to maintain close ties with his origins. READ MORE

