News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Begins Speech With 'Bajrangbali Ki Jai’ Chant, SRK Brutally Trolled & Other Top Stories

Good afternoon readers, News18 is covering all important news of the day from the Karnataka elections to the row in Go First airlines.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Begins Speech in Kalaburagi With ‘Bajrangbali Ki Jai’; ‘No Comments’ From Kharge on Manifesto Row

Amid the row over Congress’s poll manifesto that proposed a “ban" on outfits like Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his speech at a rally in Kalaburagi with “Bajrang Bali ki jai’ chant. READ MORE

Sharad Pawar News: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Entire Thane Unit Resigns; Proposal at NCP Meet Hints at Major Role for Supriya Sule

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said he and all office bearers of Thane party unit have resigned after Sharad Pawar’s announcement to step down as party president. News18 has learnt that the two following proposals are being put forth by the party over NCP president post. READ MORE

Go First Has History Of…: US Firm P&W Responds to Airline’s ‘Faulty Engines’ Blame for Bankruptcy

Aday after Go First sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3 and informed the aviation ministry that it is unable to meet financial obligations due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines, the aircraft engine manufacturing company responded on Wednesday, saying that it’s “committed to the success of their customers" but the Go First has a “lengthy history of missing its financial obligations". READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Brutally Trolled, Called ‘Very Rude’ After Jawan Star Pushed Man’s Hand Away

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to entertain any selfie request from fans! How do we know this? Well, the Bollywood superstar looked upset after a fan tried to take a selfie with him at Mumbai airport. However, SRK’s move of pushing his fan’s hand away has not gone down well with netizens, who are trolling the actor ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated film Jawan, also starring Nayanthara. READ MORE

Danish Sait’s Viral Comment on Kohli’s RCB Post on Instagram After On-field Spat is Everything

The RCB vs LSG was quite a showdown, with Virat Kohli’s fiery aggression that unfortunately led to a bit of a scuffle during and after the game. But you know what they say, the internet never forgets, and social media is having a field day with hilarious memes and throwback videos of the incident. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, comedian Danish Sait, or as we all know him, Mr. Nags has jumped into the fray with his sharp-witted commentary. He even left a special message on Kohli’s Instagram post, showing his support after the on-field drama, and you definitely don’t want to miss it! READMORE

