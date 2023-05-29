News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Flags Off Northeast's 1st Vande Bharat Train And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train’s inaugural journey. In other news, we are covering the latest developments in the wrestlers’ protest.

PM Modi Flags Off Northeast’s 1st Vande Bharat Train; Check Routes, Timings & Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train connecting Assam’s Guwahati and West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri via video conferencing on Monday. The state-of-the-art train will provide people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort and enhance tourism in the area. READ MORE

WFI Protest: Jantar Mantar Out of Bounds, Find Another Protest Site, Delhi Police Tells Wrestlers | Top Updates

Wrestlers’ Protest LIVE Update: India’s top wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, have been booked for rioting and other charges following a scuffle with security personnel after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. READ MORE

Guwahati: 7 Students of Assam Engineering College Killed in Road Accident

At least seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and three others injured when their speeding Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Bolero pickup van carrying broilers on Sunday night. The accident took place at around 10.30 pm last night. READ MORE

Dipika Kakar QUITS Acting, Says ‘I Want To Live Life As A Housewife And…’

Dipika Kakar, who is known for her performance on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, has quit acting. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, the actress has decided to leave showbiz and dedicate all her attention to her family and to-be-born child. READ MORE

IPL 2023 Final Scenarios: Who Wins the Title if Rain Washes Out the Reserve Day?

So for one last time in IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns tonight in the final match hoping to lift the trophy and create history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. READ MORE