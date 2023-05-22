News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Gets Top Honours of Pacific Island Countries in Papua New Guinea And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering PM Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea. In other news, we’re looking at RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das statements on Rs 2,000 notes.

PM Modi in Papua New Guinea LIVE: PM Gets Top Honours of Pacific Island Countries; Millets for Him in Lunch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour, landed in Papua New Guinea’s capital Port Moresby, on Sunday, on his maiden visit to the nation. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation, hosted the key FIPIC summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties. READ MORE

‘Rs 2,000 Notes Continue As Legal Tender, No Need To Worry’, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI BI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the RBI is withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation but they continue as legal tender. He said there was no need to panic or worry. The governor also said the purpose for which Rs 2,000 notes were started has been fulfilled and there are enough other notes in circulation. READ MORE

Ballia Boat Accident: At Least 4 Dead, 2 Dozen Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ganga

At least four people died and about two dozen others are feared missing after a boat capsized in the river Ganga near the Maldepur area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. READ MORE

G20 Summit 2023: 3-Day Meet in J&K Kickstarts, Security Upped Amid ’26/11 Type’ Terror Plan Tip-off

Kashmir is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting on Monday in Srinagar. The 3-day-long meeting is the first big event to be organized in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The G20 delegates have started arriving in Srinagar for the event. READ MORE

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out In Theatre Playing Simhadri After Jr NTR Fans Burst Crackers, Videos Go Viral

A massive fire broke out in a theatre in Vijayawada wherein Jr NTR’s 2003 hit Telugu film Simhadri was playing. The film Simhadri was re-released on the occasion of Tarak’s birthday. While fans rushed to cinemas to watch the film, things took a dark turn on Sunday evening. A fire broke out, engulfing two rows of a cinema hall in Vijayawada’s Apsara theatre playing the film. READ MORE

Shubman Gill and His Sister’s Instagram Posts Flooded With Abusive Comments After RCB Eliminated from IPL 2023

Shubman Gill might be going through the best phase of his cricket career but it hasn’t stopped a few users on social media from leaving vile, abusive comments on one of his Instagram posts. READ MORE