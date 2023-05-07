News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Bengaluru; Farmers Trying to Enter Delhi Stopped & Other Top Stories

Good afternoon readers, News18 is covering all crucial stories of the day from the Karnataka election to the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Huge Crowd Gathers for PM Modi’s Roadshow in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He will hold a public meeting in Shivamogga Rural in the afternoon and visit Shri Sankateshwara Swami Temple Nanjangud in the evening today. READ MORE

Wrestlers Vs WFI Updates: Farmers Trying to Enter Delhi Stopped at Tikri Border, Say ‘If Govt Doesn’t…’

Hundreds of farmers and Khap Panchayat leaders from Delhi’s neighbouring states are marching towards Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations for nearly 15 days. READ MORE

Naveen-ul-Haq’s Subtle Dig at Virat Kohli - Poses Alongside Gautam Gambhir in a Cryptic Post

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League has already witnessed many memorable moments, but one incident that caught all the headlines for the wrong reasons was the spat between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. RCB’s win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium was followed by fiery scenes as the altercation during the post-match handshake turned ugly and has sparked a lengthy debate. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Media Drive Shifted to Dehradun from Ladakh After Outrage by Local MP

Maruti Suzuki has changed the venue for the Jimny media drives from Ladakh to Dehradun. As per a report in Rushlane, the company has decided to change the venue after it received huge criticism for a TVC that it shot in Ladakh for the upcoming off-roader SUV. The commercial featured the Jimny wading through a frozen water body in the region. READ MORE

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 In Plans? Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS ‘The Story Will Be…’

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the plans of making YJHD 2 and revealed how the director Ayan Mukerji even had a ‘nice story’ for it but he got occupied with the Brahmastra series. READ MORE

