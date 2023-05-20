News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi in Hiroshima, K'taka Gets New CM and Other Top Stories

In today’s Afternoon Digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan visit, the Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony and other top stories.

PM Modi Visits Hiroshima for G-7 Summit, Holds Talks with World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 20, held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, focusing on the need to highlight the voice of Global South. They also discussed ways to synergise efforts under G-7 and G-20 presidencies to deal with global challenges. READ MORE

Siddaramaiah is New Ka’taka CM, Shivakumar His Dy as They Take Oath Amid Oppn’s Show of Strength

A week after Congress’ landslide victory in Karnataka assembly polls, Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka’s new Chief Minister, and DK Shivakumar as his deputy on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and a group of eight legislators, including former Dy CM G Parameshwara, MLAs MB Patil, and Priyank Kharge, as ministers, is underway at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. READ MORE

‘Jagdish Tytler Instigated Mob at Delhi Gurdwara Leading to Murder of 3 Sikhs’: CBI in 1984 Riots Chargesheet

After multiple flip-flops and closure reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is filing a chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 Sikh riots case. Officials told CNN-News18 that fresh evidence has emerged against Tytler to establish the charge that he instigated the mob at Delhi’s Pul Bangash Gurdwara, leading to the murder of three Sikhs on November 1, 1984. READ MORE

Pakistan Taliban Issues New ‘Terror Hit-List’ Featuring Names of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its faction Jamaat-ul-Ahraar (JuA) are planning to launch attacks on leaders of the armed forces, intelligence agencies and politicians. According to people familiar with the developments, top politicians like Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organiser Maryam Nawaz are in the crosshairs as their names have been put on a hit list. READ MORE

Adah Sharma Was ‘Nervous’ Showing The Kerala Story To Her Grandmother Due To Rape Scenes

The Kerala Story has been ruling headlines ever since its release on Mya 5. The film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). In a recent interview, the film’s lead actress Adah Sharma revealed that she was nervous about showing the movie to her grandmother due to ‘disturbing’ and ‘rape’ scenes. READ MORE

Meta To Begin Latest Round Of Layoffs Next Week: Report