News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi On India-US Ties; Anti Incumbency in Haryana and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: How to Shift Focus from Wrestlers’ Protest, Anti-Incumbency in Haryana? A VHP-backed Project Has the Answer; Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana Calls Patna Opposition Bloc the 'Wagner Group of India' in Bizarre Comparison and more
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a four-day landmark visit by the Indian leader. This comes two days after Modi’s official state visit to the US. READ MORE
As two terms of anti-incumbency, sympathy for wrestlers’ protests, and some amount of disillusionment due to the farmers’ agitation remain three dominant concerns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, a VHP-backed project has been silently taking shape to deviate the focus to the party’s familiar domain — temples with a subtle dash of Hindutva. READ MORE
In a bizarre comparison, the Saamana mouthpiece of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray has called the Opposition bloc that participated in the June 23 Patna meeting the “Wagner Group of India", claiming it would bring down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. READ MORE
A Karnataka man allegedly slit his friend’s throat and drank his blood over suspicions about the victim having an affair with his wife, officials said. The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. READ MORE
It was earlier reported that Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will rejoin the cast of Prabhas’ Project K by August of this year. The report suggested that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. READ MORE
Sunny Deol has often grabbed headlines for his personal life. Sunny, who has been married to Pooja Deol for nearly 40 years now, was linked with several actresses in the ’80s and the ’90s when he was a huge superstar in the Hindi cinema. READ MORE
