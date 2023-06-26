News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi On India-US Ties; Anti Incumbency in Haryana and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s reaction to Joe Biden’s tweet on India-US ties, factors affecting Haryana elections and other top stories.

‘Fully Agree…’: PM Modi’s Reply On Biden’s Tweet Over India-US Ties

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a four-day landmark visit by the Indian leader. This comes two days after Modi’s official state visit to the US. READ MORE

How to Shift Focus from Wrestlers’ Protest, Anti-Incumbency in Haryana? A VHP-backed Project Has the Answer

Advertisement

As two terms of anti-incumbency, sympathy for wrestlers’ protests, and some amount of disillusionment due to the farmers’ agitation remain three dominant concerns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, a VHP-backed project has been silently taking shape to deviate the focus to the party’s familiar domain — temples with a subtle dash of Hindutva. READ MORE

Uddhav Thackeray’s Saamana Calls Patna Opposition Bloc the ‘Wagner Group of India’ in Bizarre Comparison

In a bizarre comparison, the Saamana mouthpiece of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray has called the Opposition bloc that participated in the June 23 Patna meeting the “Wagner Group of India", claiming it would bring down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. READ MORE

READ MORE A Karnataka man allegedly slit his friend’s throat and drank his blood over suspicions about the victim having an affair with his wife, officials said. The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur.