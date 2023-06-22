News18 Afternoon Digest: Sandalwood Box With 'Das Danam', 7.5-carat Green Diamond | PM Modi's Gifts to Bidens & Other Stories

Among top news of the day, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged gifts as former flew to Washington today as part of his State Visit; Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s mother reacted to the controversy over the film; rescue effort for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical stage late Wednesday; and much more

PM Modi in US LIVE: Modi to Take Questions at US Press Conference, White House Says ‘It’s Big Deal, We’re Glad’

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House. The prime minister gifted Biden a special box, for which sandalwood was sourced from Karnataka’s Mysore and it was handcrafted by artisans in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The box has all ‘puja’ essentials, including a silver idol of Lord Ganesha and a ‘diya’ made in West Bengal’s Kolkata. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Sandalwood Box With ‘Das Danam’, 7.5-carat Green Diamond | PM Modi’s Gifts to Biden, US First Lady

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his state visit to the US gifted some meticulously picked rare items for the US President and his wife. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, too, gave some unique gifts to PM Narendra Modi. READ MORE

6-Hour Wait, Illegal Drugs, No Testing or Documentary Proof: Inside Details of Raids on Baddi-based Pharma Firm

It took “more than six hours" to enter the premises of Himachal Pradesh-based Shervotec Pharmaceuticals when a team of drug inspectors reached the premises for a surprise check.

The Baddi-based drug makers, which manufacture a range of medicines — including antioxidant capsules, folic acid and zinc tablets, D3 tablets, and cough syrups among other products — have been asked to shut down manufacturing after the inspection found “severe lapses". READ MORE

Kriti Sanon’s Mother Reacts To Adipurush Controversy, Says ‘Insaan Ki Galtiyon Ko…’

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon has defended the actor’s new film Adipurush amid backlash. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been facing criticism over its colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie. READ MORE

Titanic Submersible: Rescuers Embark on All-Night Race in Last Ditch Effort to Save Crew

A massive search and rescue effort for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic entered a critical stage late Wednesday, with just one night left before the oxygen supply for the five people on board runs out.

While coast guard officials insisted they remained “hopeful," with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation and sonar picking up unidentified underwater noises, the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appeared increasingly formidable. READ MORE