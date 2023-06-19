News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi US Visit Schedule; Fate of Opposition Unity and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s US and Egypt visit schedule, the fate of Opposition Unity ahead of the big meet in Patna and other top stories.

1st Official State Visit to First Ever Egypt Trip, PM Modi’s Whirlwind Tour From June 21

Ministry of External Affairs on Monday shared details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s whirlwind US and Egypt tour starting, Wednesday, June 21, for which the PM is flying out tomorrow. Massive preparations are underway in the United States where PM Modi will be from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and hold a series of events and meets. READ MORE

Has ‘Opposition Unity’ Fizzled Out? Ahead of Patna Meet, AAP, TMC Take on Congress, Others Staying Away

Two key opposition players, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have now taken on the Congress in the last three days, putting a question mark on the wider opposition unity that is being attempted with the June 23 meeting in Patna. READ MORE

Ludhiana: Kingpins of Multi-Crore Heist Got Arrested Because of ‘Free Drinks’ in Uttarakhand | Know Story

Prime suspects in a multi-crore heist, a Ludhiana couple were apprehended by the Punjab police because of a minor slip-up by the accused. Known as ‘Daaku Haseena’, Mandeep Kaur’s craving for a fruit-flavoured drink near Uttarakhand’s Hemkund Sahib landed her in handcuffs. READ MORE

Chennai Rain Forces Schools to Shut, Delhi Wakes Up to Showers; 5 Dead in Rajasthan Rains

Several parts of India have been witnessing heavy rainfall even as monsoon this year is sluggish till now and some states are in the grip of a severe heatwave. While Delhi-NCR woke up to rain today, it has been pouring in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting schools in several districts to declare a holiday. READ MORE

Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Until June 22nd, Here’s Why

In a surprising turn of events, Go First, one of India’s prominent airlines, has announced the cancellation of all flights until the 22nd of June 2023. This shocking development has sent shockwaves through the travel industry, leaving passengers stranded. READ MORE

Woman in Ecuador ‘Buried Alive’: How History Has Dealt With Fear of Premature Funeral

An elderly woman from Ecuador, who awoke inside a coffin during her own wake, has sadly passed away, according to authorities. The incident, which was captured in a viral video, shows Bella Montoya, aged 76, breathing heavily while two men assisted her. READ MORE