News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's France Itinerary Focusses on Trade, Economy, Defence and Technology And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the West Bengal panchayat election results, Modi’s France visit, Rohit Sharma’s response on West Indies tour and other top stories.

Strong Focus on Trade, Economy, Defence & Technology: What Does PM Modi’s France Itinerary Look Like

After the historic US tour last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France will also be high on impact and deliverables. READ MORE

Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area. A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter. READ MORE

WB Panchayat Election Results 2023 LIVE: TMC Poised to Win, Counting Still On; 3 Killed in Fresh Violence

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has emerged as a clear winner in the Panchayat polls, counting of which began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being continued today as well. READ MORE

Hema Malini FINALLY Reacts To Not Living With Dharmendra: ‘Every Woman Wants Husband But…’

Hema Malini may have been happy in her “unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, but her parents initially disapproved of her relationship with the Chupke Chupke star as he was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time. Even after 43 years of their marriage, Hema has no complaints with Dharmendra, who tied the knot with the ‘Dream Girl’ without divorcing Prakash. Dharmendra currently lives with his first wife and their family. READ MORE

Sita Dahal, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Wife, Passes Away

Sita Dahal, Nepal’s First Lady and the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal died on Wednesday. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she was feeling unwell earlier. The hospital authorities said she was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) , a rare neurological disorder. READ MORE

‘Fast Bowlers Ki Line Nahi Lagi Hui Hai’: Rohit Sharma’s Sharp Retort to Query on Absence of Senior Pacers for West Indies Tour