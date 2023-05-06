News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's Mega Rally In K'taka, Manipur Violence and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s mega 26-km Election rally in Bengaluru, Manipur Riots and other top stories.

Sea of Supporters in PM Modi’s Mega 26-km Bengaluru Roadshow; Rahul Gandhi to Also Campaign Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega 26-km-long roadshow is underway in Bengaluru today. The roadshow, which will be held in two parts – on Saturday and Sunday, will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people. In the final phase of electioneering, PM Modi is set to participate in over 20 events. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: CoBRA Commando Killed, CRPF Asks Jawans on Leave to Reach Nearest Camp With Family

Advertisement

READ MORE Following the death of a CoBRA commando in violence-hit Manipur, the CRPF has asked all its personnel hailing from the state and on leave in their home state to “immediately" report to their nearest security CRPF or BSF security camp with family members. Forces have also been asked to ensure all possible assistance to such personnel on priority.

READ MORE In Rajouri, Army’s Northern Command said that its personnel have been conducting ‘relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area.

READ MORE Britain’s first coronation in 70 years is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with Charles III crowned king in an elaborate Christian ceremony steeped in solemn ritual and more than a millennium of history. Much of the Anglican service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will also see Charles’s second wife Camilla crowned queen, would be recognisable to the 74-year-old king’s forebears 1,000 years ago.

READ MORE Vipul Shah’s production The Kerala Story has managed to create hype around it despite having no mainstream star cast. The film, starring Adah Sharma of Commando fame, hit theatres on Friday (May 5) amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

READ MORE Indian cricket team’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on his way to recovery after a serious car accident in December 2022. After being discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, the 25-year-old cricketer has been keeping his fans updated on his progress through social media.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here