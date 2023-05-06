Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCovidCyclone MochaManipur ViolenceDelhi Weather
News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's Mega Rally In K'taka, Manipur Violence and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: J&K Encounters: 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla & Rajouri; Rajnath to Review Situation in Jammu, UK Prepares for First Coronation in 70 Years, Princes Harry, Andrew Out in the Cold and more

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Karnataka Election LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Bengaluru. (File Image/ PTI)

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s mega 26-km Election rally in Bengaluru, Manipur Riots and other top stories.

Sea of Supporters in PM Modi’s Mega 26-km Bengaluru Roadshow; Rahul Gandhi to Also Campaign Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega 26-km-long roadshow is underway in Bengaluru today. The roadshow, which will be held in two parts – on Saturday and Sunday, will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people. In the final phase of electioneering, PM Modi is set to participate in over 20 events. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: CoBRA Commando Killed, CRPF Asks Jawans on Leave to Reach Nearest Camp With Family

Following the death of a CoBRA commando in violence-hit Manipur, the CRPF has asked all its personnel hailing from the state and on leave in their home state to “immediately" report to their nearest security CRPF or BSF security camp with family members. Forces have also been asked to ensure all possible assistance to such personnel on priority. READ MORE

J&K Encounters: 2 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla & Rajouri; Rajnath to Review Situation in Jammu

In Rajouri, Army’s Northern Command said that its personnel have been conducting ‘relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area. READ MORE

UK Prepares for First Coronation in 70 Years, Princes Harry, Andrew Out in the Cold

Britain’s first coronation in 70 years is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with Charles III crowned king in an elaborate Christian ceremony steeped in solemn ritual and more than a millennium of history. Much of the Anglican service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will also see Charles’s second wife Camilla crowned queen, would be recognisable to the 74-year-old king’s forebears 1,000 years ago. READ MORE

‘Houseful Shows, PM Modi’s Shout-Out’: Will The Kerala Story Recreate The Kashmir Files Phenomenon at Box Office?

Vipul Shah’s production The Kerala Story has managed to create hype around it despite having no mainstream star cast. The film, starring Adah Sharma of Commando fame, hit theatres on Friday (May 5) amid major controversy and multiple petitions challenging its release. The Kerala Story revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Surprises Fans with Major Recovery Milestone | WATCH

Indian cricket team’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on his way to recovery after a serious car accident in December 2022. After being discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, the 25-year-old cricketer has been keeping his fans updated on his progress through social media. READ MORE

first published: May 06, 2023, 11:41 IST
last updated: May 06, 2023, 11:41 IST
