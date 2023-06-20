News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's WSJ Interview, Manoj Muntashir's Controversial Hanuman Remark And Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Prime Minister’s interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his US visit, Manoj Muntashir’s new controversial remark amid Adipurush row and other top stories.

‘Some Say We Are Neutral, But We Aren’t’: What PM Modi Said on War, China Ties | Top Quotes from WSJ Interview

Ahead of his first state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he spoke about peace, war and India’s ties with China. PM Modi said that some people say “India is neutral" when it comes to strained ties with some countries. Commenting on the notion, the prime minister said, “We are not neutral". READ MORE

READ MORE Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been embroiled in one controversy after another ever since its release. Now, its dialogue writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has irked netizens for saying “Lord Hanuman was not a God." Adipurush has been receiving backlash for its “distorted" depiction of Ramayana, particularly the dialogues of Hanuman’s character, which many dubbed as “overly colloquial."

