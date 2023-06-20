News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's WSJ Interview, Manoj Muntashir's Controversial Hanuman Remark And Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Prime Minister’s interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of his US visit, Manoj Muntashir’s new controversial remark amid Adipurush row and other top stories.
‘Some Say We Are Neutral, But We Aren’t’: What PM Modi Said on War, China Ties | Top Quotes from WSJ Interview
Ahead of his first state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he spoke about peace, war and India’s ties with China. PM Modi said that some people say “India is neutral" when it comes to strained ties with some countries. Commenting on the notion, the prime minister said, “We are not neutral". READ MORE
A small submarine with five people on board has gone missing near the location where the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic Ocean. The United States Coast Guard has initiated a search and rescue operation and confirmed that they were looking for the vessel, called Titan. READ MORE
Women Crying For Help, A Distress Call by Passersby, A Car Chase, Still No Lead: A Mysterious Case in Delhi
A distress call received by Delhi Police’s Control Room on Monday led to a vigorous search after multiple PCR vans were deployed to undertake a high-speed car on the streets of south Delhi, known for sorts of notorious crimes, especially against women. READ MORE
Upasana Kamineni On Pregnancy: ‘It’s Been An Overwhelming Experience, Thankful And Grateful | Exclusive
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela have welcomed a baby girl. The couple welcomed the baby on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news comes just a few hours after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital surfaced online, hinting that the couple could be welcoming their baby any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. READ MORE
Bengaluru Engineering College Allegedly Demands 2.1% of Student’s Salary as Placement Fee
A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1 per cent of students’ salaries as part of the “Placement Fee" from students upon securing a job through campus placements. Screenshots of the post, which was shared by user PurpleRageX on the ‘Bangalore’ Reddit group, sparked outrage on the social media platform Twitter. READ MORE