News18 Afternoon Digest: PMO Responds After Gehlot Says Speech Removed From Modi Event & Other Top Stories

‘Unless Any Physical Discomfort…’: PMO Responds After Gehlot Says Speech Removed From Modi Event

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday responded to Ashok Gehlot's allegation that it has cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar, where Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects.

Pune Woman Raped at Gunpoint In front of Husband Over Loan Default; Accused Arrested

A horrifying incident has come to light where a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint in the presence of her husband. The man had defaulted on a small personal loan.

Medical Marvel: AIIMS Delhi Successfully Separates Conjoined Twins Riddhi and Siddhi, Celebrates First Birthday

AIIMS Delhi's medical team has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully separating conjoined twins Riddhi and Siddhi, who were joined from the chest and upper part of the belly.

Kaalkoot Review: Vijay Varma Is The Star of This Thought-Provoking Cop Drama

Making several characters and intertwining their lives around a single occurrence or topic that serves as the pivot for the tale to swing back and forth is the easiest thing to accomplish when writing a multi-episode drama thriller. However, it is very simple to fall into the pitfall of not fully closing the loops when doing that.

Pawan Kalyan’s Comments on Making ‘Tamil Film Industry More Inclusive’: What’s the Controversy?

Pawan Kalyan, power star of the Telugu film industry, is set to make a comeback with the movie "Bro" after a year-long hiatus. During the pre-release event of "Bro," he made notable remarks about the need for inclusivity in the Tamil film industry.