Trends :Delhi RainTemple LawDelhi HistoryNITI Aayog MeetingDaam Virus
Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: Political War On Parliament Inauguration, Ex-Delhi Min Satyendar Jain Gets Bail and Other Top Stories

News18 Afternoon Digest: Political War On Parliament Inauguration, Ex-Delhi Min Satyendar Jain Gets Bail and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: Will Sharad Pawar's Nudge Push Ally Congress to Throw Weight Behind Kejriwal, Spruce Up 2024 Oppn Bloc?; Weather Update: Relief for Delhi as IMD Predicts More Rain; Yellow Alert Issued in Bihar, Himachal; China Braces for Peak of Covid-19 Surge, Expects 65 Million Weekly Infections and more

Advertisement

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:26 IST

New Delhi, India

As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.
As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the political war between the BJP and Congress on the new parliament building inauguration, former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail order and other top stories.

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Out Comes ‘Rahul’s Spin Master’, BJP’s Jibe as Cong Highlights ‘Narratives from WhatsApp University’

As the political row over the opening of the building in New Delhi on Sunday escalated, the BJP hit back alleging that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the “historic day" of its inauguration by showing a “big heart." As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. READ MORE

Satyendar Jain Gets Bail on Medical Ground; SC Says Ex-Minister Can’t Speak to Media or Leave Delhi

Advertisement

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was on Friday granted bail on medical grounds, a day after he was put on oxygen support and admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment. READ MORE

Will Sharad Pawar’s Nudge Push Ally Congress to Throw Weight Behind Kejriwal, Spruce Up 2024 Oppn Bloc?

RELATED NEWS

This is not the time for debate, this is the time to save parliamentary democracy," said NCP chief and Congress ally Sharad Pawar as he addressed a joint press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, assuring that the people of Maharashtra would support the AAP in its crusade against the May 19 ordinance. READ MORE

Advertisement

Weather Update: Relief for Delhi as IMD Predicts More Rain; Yellow Alert Issued in Bihar, Himachal

In a major respite from the heat, the national capital was lashed by rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said such conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi over the next few days and no heatwave is predicted until May 30. READ MORE

China Braces for Peak of Covid-19 Surge, Expects 65 Million Weekly Infections

An ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections in China has forced authorities to step up vaccination programmes in order to arrest the recent spike. This spike in cases is expected to peak in June and infect as many as 65 million people a week, the Washington Post reported. The report pointed out that the new XBB variants of Covid-19 are mutating to overcome the immunity developed after China departed its Covid Zero policy last year. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s Security Pushes Vicky Kaushal Away at IIFA; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media. READ MORE

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: May 26, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: May 26, 2023, 12:26 IST
Read More