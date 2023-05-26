News18 Afternoon Digest: Political War On Parliament Inauguration, Ex-Delhi Min Satyendar Jain Gets Bail and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the political war between the BJP and Congress on the new parliament building inauguration, former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail order and other top stories.

New Parliament Building Inauguration: Out Comes ‘Rahul’s Spin Master’, BJP’s Jibe as Cong Highlights ‘Narratives from WhatsApp University’

As the political row over the opening of the building in New Delhi on Sunday escalated, the BJP hit back alleging that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi. The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the “historic day" of its inauguration by showing a “big heart." As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. READ MORE

Satyendar Jain Gets Bail on Medical Ground; SC Says Ex-Minister Can’t Speak to Media or Leave Delhi

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was on Friday granted bail on medical grounds, a day after he was put on oxygen support and admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) in the intensive care unit (ICU) for treatment. READ MORE

Will Sharad Pawar’s Nudge Push Ally Congress to Throw Weight Behind Kejriwal, Spruce Up 2024 Oppn Bloc?

READ MORE This is not the time for debate, this is the time to save parliamentary democracy," said NCP chief and Congress ally Sharad Pawar as he addressed a joint press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, assuring that the people of Maharashtra would support the AAP in its crusade against the May 19 ordinance.

READ MORE In a major respite from the heat, the national capital was lashed by rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said such conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi over the next few days and no heatwave is predicted until May 30.

An ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections in China has forced authorities to step up vaccination programmes in order to arrest the recent spike. This spike in cases is expected to peak in June and infect as many as 65 million people a week, the Washington Post reported. The report pointed out that the new XBB variants of Covid-19 are mutating to overcome the immunity developed after China departed its Covid Zero policy last year. READ MORE