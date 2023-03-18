News18 Afternoon Digest: RaGa Asks Siddaramaiah to Fight K'taka Polls from Varuna; Who is 'Kiran Patel' & His Link with PM's Office & Other Stories

In top news this morning, Rahul Gandhi asks Karnataka’s former chief minister Siddaramaiah to contest elections from Varuna constituency instead of Kolar, The two-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party started in Kolkata and much more.

Kolar Gold Fails to Glow for Siddaramaiah as RaGa Asks Him to Fight K’taka Polls from Varuna

Karnataka’s former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been advised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Varuna constituency instead of Kolar. Sources said that the suggestion was made during the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held in New Delhi on Friday. READ MORE

Day 2 of Akhilesh’s Bengal Trip with Didi’s Blessings for New Front; Patnaik’s ‘Conch’ Awaited | The Plan

The two-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party started in Kolkata on Saturday, where the party is set to discuss its policies and strategies for assembly elections in the three Hindi heartland states later this year and Lok Sabha polls next year. READ MORE

‘Kiran Patel’ Figures in AAP’s Saturday Speech on BJP. Who is He & His Link with PM’s Office | In Pictures

Amid allegations against the BJP government over ‘misuse’ of central agencies, leaders from opposition parties got fresh ammunition to attack the government following the arrest of imposter Kiran Patel. READ MORE

Like Mother, Like Son? Rahul Can Reap Benefits of Re-election If Suspended, Similar to Sonia Gandhi’s 2006 Strategy

On a sultry afternoon in March 2006, Sonia Gandhi walked out of her office on 10, Janpath – accompanied by a grim-looking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi – after she had announced her resignation as MP from Rae Bareli. In what was seen as a masterstroke back then, with the opposition raging about “office of profit" as she was an MP as well as the chairperson of the National Advisory Council, she said she was “doing the right thing" by stepping down. READ MORE

‘Rangbazi’, ‘Bambazi’ as Old as Allahabad’s ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’. Umesh Pal Murder is Just a Reminder

‘Bambazi’ seems to be the buzzword after CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s killing in UP’s Prayagraj showed Guddu Muslim — one of the close aides of gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed — hurling crude bombs at the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and his two gunners. READ MORE

H3N2: Maharashtra on High Alert, Delhi’s Advisory Before DDMA Meet Today; India’s Death Toll at 9

Amid the heightened risk of the H3N2 influenza outbreak in view of changing weather conditions, all the hospitals across Maharashtra have been asked to be on alert. In Delhi, the government has issued an advisory urging people, especially children and the elderly, to take special precautions and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. READ MORE

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Stays in Focus: After Protests, Damage, Road Waterlogged Post Light Rainc

Days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway’s infrastructure, planning and its quality stood exposed as waterlogging was reported at multiple places following scanty rainfall. READ MORE

Pakistan’s Poor Resort to Suicide amid Food Crisis, Rising Inflation

Price rise and rising inflation is forcing Pakistanis from lower strata of the society to end their lives. Two reports have surfaced showing the effects of the economic crisis on the lives of Pakistani people. READ MORE

MC Stan Trends Big After Bigg Boss 16 Winner’s Indore Show Cancelled Following Stage ‘Hijack’

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is trending big on Twitter. Stan’s fans have come out in his support after his Indore show was recently cancelled. As reported by DNA India, some members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the venue and ‘hijacked the stage’. READ MORE

Income Tax: How Advance And Self-Assessment Taxes Are Calculated And Paid?

Income Tax: In India, advance tax refers to the tax that is paid by individuals, companies, and businesses in advance, rather than waiting to pay it all in a lump sum at the end of the financial year. READ MORE

