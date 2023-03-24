News18 Afternoon Digest: Rahul Gandhi's Legal Remedies to Evade Disqualification; Reporter Among Old Friends Helping Fugitive Amritpal & Other Stories

In top news of the day, the latest updates on politics over Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case over remarks on ‘Modi’ surname. In other news, Amritpal Singh continues to remain at large as police gather more incriminating evidence against the Khalistani leader.

Rahul Gandhi: Will He Face Long Legal Battle? Remedies Available, Disqualification Process EXPLAINED

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification. READ MORE

Has Rahul Gandhi Handed OBC Support to BJP on a Platter? Nadda’s Tweets Kick Off 2024 Plan

The BJP will make the “insult of the OBC community" by Rahul Gandhi a major poll issue for the upcoming state elections in the heartland and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after a court in Surat convicted the Congress leader with a two-year jail term in a defamation case. The case stemmed from Gandhi’s 2019 remark that all “Modis are thieves". READ MORE

‘If I Touch You…It’ll be for Wiping My Nose’: Rahul Gandhi Tells Kharge After BJP’s ‘Tissue Paper’ Jibe

Rahul Gandhi, who was in Parliament on Friday, a day after being convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case, took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the saffron party’s accusation of Congress leader using his party chief Mallikarjun Kharg as ’tissue paper’. READ MORE

Built by Amritpal, This Punjab ‘Firing Range’ Trained People to Join His ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ | WATCH

Khalistan sympathiser and fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh had set up a temporary ‘shooting range’ at his native village Jallupur Khera in Punjab’s Amritsar district, where he was training his aides for setting up his militia, the ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauj’ (AKF). The Waris Punjab De’ chief had been targeting drug addicts and rogue ex-servicemen to help him build a gang that could be easily transformed into a terrorist outfit, according to police. READ MORE

Amritpal Singh Changing His Location Every 12 Hrs to Dodge Cops, Reporter Among Old Friends Helping Fugitive

Old friends, including a reporter, are among those who are helping Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh dodge central intelligence agencies and police of several states since almost a week. READ MORE

2 Earthquakes Hit Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Strong Tremors Felt; No Deaths, Damage Reported

Strong tremors were felt in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning after two earthquakes hit the states. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Madhya Pradesh near Gwalior at 10:31 am, while a magnitude 3.9 quake hit the area near Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh at 10:28 am, as per the National Centre of Seismology. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Are Dating? Here’s What We Know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set tongues wagging after they were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the two coming out of a restaurant together. While Raghav went straight to his car, Parineeti stopped to pose for the shutterbugs and interacted with them for a brief period of time before stepping inside the same car. The actress was seen wearing a casual black top which she paired with matching pants. READ MORE

Bengaluru Man Who Failed to Clear ‘Tenant Interview’ Pens About ‘Experience’ in Viral LinkedIn Post

The issue of landlord and tenant relations in Bengaluru has been a persistent topic of discussion, and recent incidents have once again highlighted the formalities that are involved in the renting process. A man in Bengaluru recently shared his experience of a landlord conducting an interview-like process, asking for personal and professional details such as LinkedIn profile, pay slips, and write-ups. Similarly, another tenant in the Silicon Valley of India also shared his experience of going through a formal interview process. However, in his LinkedIn post, he humourously described his ‘journey’ to successfully clearing the interview, using a similar HR approach. The post quickly went viral, amusing many users on the internet. READ MORE

7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees’ Salary To Rise As DA, Fitment Factor Likely To Be Revised on March 31

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees are soon likely to get good news regarding their salaries, as the Centre is expected to revise the DA and fitment factor by the end of this month, according to media reports. The reports said the government employees’ minimum salary may see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 after the hike in fitment factor. The DA is also likely to be increased by 4 percentage points to 42 per cent. READ MORE

