News18 Afternoon Digest: Rains to Continue in Delhi, T'gana; Manipur Violence, & Other Top Stories

News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Likely To Continue in Himachal, T'gana, Delhi; Schools Closed In Parts of Maha; Manipur Violence: 'INDIA' Bloc MPs On Way to Northeastern State to 'Assess Ground Situation' | Who Said What, among other top stories.

Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Likely To Continue in Himachal, T’gana, Delhi; Schools Closed In Parts of Maha

Severe waterlogging was reported in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, following heavy showers in the state. The MeT Department has sounded a yellow alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Vidarbha regions for the next four days, while other regions including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune are on orange alert. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: ‘INDIA’ Bloc MPs On Way to Northeastern State to ‘Assess Ground Situation’ | Who Said What

A delegation of 21 members of Parliament, who are a part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), are on their way to Manipur for a two-day visit. This is to assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state. READ MORE

Delhi Student Murder: 25-Year-Old Was Preparing for Govt Job, Says Family; Accused A ‘Stalker’

The 23-year-old victim, Nargis, who was allegedly killed by her cousin for rejecting his marriage proposal, was preparing for government jobs to become financially independent, her family said on Friday. READ MORE

Pak Prepares New ‘Toolkit’ to Malign India to Protest Article 370 Abrogation on Aug 5

Pakistan is planning to launch a global anti-India campaign to paint a negative image of New Delhi on the global stage later this week as it plans to observe the fourth anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India. READ MORE

Sunil Chhetri, Jhinghan-Sandhu Not Included in Asian Games Roster; AIFF President Urges Accreditation

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhinghan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were expected to be a part of the Asian Games roster after the Sports Ministry gave the green light to the participation of the men’s and women’s football teams for the Hangzhou spectacle. READ MORE