News18 Afternoon Digest: Rajasthan Mig 21 Crash, Cyclone Mocha and Other Top Stories

3 Dead as IAF’s MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes on Their House in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh; Pilot Safe

At least three people were killed after an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, during a routine training sortie on Monday. The pilot ejected safely using a parachute, sustaining minor injuries, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. READ MORE

18 Odisha Dists on High Alert as Sea to be ‘Very Rough’; Heavy Rain to Hit Andaman

All police stations in Kolkata have been asked to assess generator requirements in case the electric lines snap during the storm. The directive is part of a standard operating procedure (SOP) drawn up by the command centre set up at the city police headquarters in Lalbazar for Cyclone Mocha. The SOP has put the Disaster Management Group (DMG) on high alert. READ MORE

Kerala: 22 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Malappuram; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

At least 22 people have lost their lives after a houseboat, which was ferrying tourists capsized in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday. Eight people are in the hospital as the search operations have resumed. While the officials are not able to find out the exact number of people in the boat, they are assuming that around 35 people were present on the boat at the time of the incident. READ MORE

Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: 7 Tamil Nadu Cops, Responsible for Tihar Security, Suspended

Seven Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) officials were suspended concerning the ghastly Tillu Tajpuriya murder case, the jail officials said on Sunday. The suspended officer will be sent back to Tamil Nadu. The development comes days after Director General of Delhi Prisons Sanjay Beniwal wrote to the Tamil Nadu Police asking them to take action against its personnel after they stood as mute spectators inside the Tihar jail premises where Tajpuriya was brutally stabbed to death. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Share Hug, Mention Shilpa Shetty at Event, Fans Go Crazy; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s fans were in for a huge surprise as the two exes reunited at a fashion event which took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Akshay and Raveena sent their fans into a frenzy after multiple videos of them sitting together and sharing a hug went viral on social media. READ MORE

‘Did You Block Me?’ Woman Shares How She Trolled Scammer Offering Job On WhatsApp

Online scams are becoming increasingly common in this digital age and fraudsters are always looking for new ways to trick unsuspecting victims. However, when one woman was targeted by a scammer on WhatsApp, she decided to take matters into her own hands and gave the crook a taste of their own medicine. Udita Pal, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based start-up, recently took to Twitter to share her hilarious encounter with a scammer. While most people would have simply ignored the scammer or blocked their number, Pal decided to troll the fraudster with her witty and sarcastic replies. READ MORE

