News18 Afternoon Digest | Section 144 imposed in Jamshedpur After Clash over 'Desecration' of National Flag & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering clashes in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur over an alleged desecration of a religious flag. In other news, we are covering Amul vs Nandini row in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls along with other top stories.

Jharkhand: Sec 144 Imposed, Internet Cut in Jamshedpur After Clash Over ‘Desecration’ of Religious Flag

After a clash broke out in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur over an alleged desecration of a religious flag, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrpC has been imposed and the internet has temporarily been suspended in the area. Besides, security forces conducted a flag march at the Kadma police station area on Monday morning, following an incident of stone pelting and arson. READ MORE

Days After China’s ‘Renaming’ Stunt, Amit Shah to Launch Programs in Arunachal Border Village Today

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday where he will launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border. The visit is a significant geo-political statement as well given Beijing’s recent provocative move to ‘rename’ parts of Arunachal Pradesh. READ MORE

‘Congress Hates Amul Because It’s From Gujarat; PM Modi, Amit Shah…’: Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya

The politics behind Amul versus Nandini, Karnataka’s local dairy brand, is “fake" and Congress is using it to fuel its election campaign, said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. In an exclusive interview to News18, Surya said the opposition had to manufacture fake and non-existent issues as it was frustrated over the possibility of losing the upcoming polls on May 10. READ MORE

Rs 6500 Cr Tunnel From Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive Will Cut Down Travel Time to 10 Min

An underground tunnel between Marine Drive and the Eastern Freeway has been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The project worth Rs 6500 crore gets the green signal after MMRDA chaired a meeting with the top official by regarding the same. The report says once the project gets done, it will help the commuters to save time by more than 10 minutes. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Rinku Singh or MS Dhoni?’: KKR’s Million-Dollar Tweet, Sachin-Sehwag React; Shreyas Iyer Can’t Keep Calm

Rinku Singh provided Kolkata Knight Riders fans with a moment of a lifetime as the 25-year-old smashed five sixes in a row to seal a thrilling comeback victory for KKR against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, April 9. READ MORE

Advertisement

Ferrari F430 Worth Crores Gets Repainted at a Local Garage in India

The trend of owning expensive and exotic cars in India has been increasing rapidly over the years, with many young people, including celebrities, buying sports cars and supercars. However, maintaining these luxurious cars is an expensive affair. To cut costs, many luxury car owners are resorting to cheaper alternatives to keep their cars running. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here