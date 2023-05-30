News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Murder Accused 'Has No Regret', Bought Knife to Kill 'GF' from U'khand & Other Stories

In top news of the day, the accused in the shocking Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case said he had “no regrets" for carrying out the crime; in other news, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court in the excise policy case.

Delhi Murder Accused ‘Has No Regret’, Bought Knife to Kill ‘GF’ from U’khand; Police Gets 2-Day Custody | Latest

Shahbad Dairy murder accused Sahil (20) had allegedly bought the knife to stab his ‘girlfriend’ from Uttarakhand’s Haridwar nearly 20 days ago, police sources told News18. The sources further said that the 16-year-old victim had threatened to go to the police if Sahil, an AC repairman by profession, did not keep his distance. A report by NDTV quoted police as saying that she even used a toy pistol to scare him away. READ MORE

Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC Rejects Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea; AAP Leader to Move SC For Relief

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) investigation into the excise policy of the Delhi government. Sisodia, however, will move Supreme Court to seek relief in the case. READ MORE

Joint Candidate in 2024? Oppn Ready to Go All In, But Cong May Not Agree to Stay Out of the Way

It’s now or never. And the Opposition knows this. The idea of a joint candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha elections 2024 is gathering weight in the fissured ranks, with one perquisite uniting regional parties – the Congress must stay out of their seats. READ MORE

It’s The Last Part of My Career: Emotions Run High for MS Dhoni After Leading CSK to IPL 2023 Title

MS Dhoni’s eyes were shut and head was slightly bowed down when Ravindra Jadeja took guard to face the final ball of IPL 2023. The tens of thousands of fans had their smartphones out to capture the winning moment, for either team at the stage, and there was a slight delay as Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya had a chat with Mohit Sharma before the final ball of the tournament. The delay only increased the tension and it got very noisy when Mohit seemed ready to ball. READ MORE

When Saroj Khan Recalled Her Major Fallout With Salman Khan: ‘Roti Allah Deta Hai… Tu Nahi’

An old video of late choreographer Saroj Khan talking about her fallout with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Saroj claimed that Salman was apparently “upset" with her because she gave “better dance steps" to Aamir Khan in their 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna. READ MORE

Moscow Suffers Minor Damage as Drones Attack Russian Capital

The mayor of Moscow said that a drone attack on Tuesday caused minor damage to the Russian capital with no reported casualties, news agency AFP reported. “This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city’s emergency services are on the scene (…) No one has been seriously injured so far," Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying by AFP. READ MORE