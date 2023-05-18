News18 Afternoon Digest: Siddaramaiah Will Become CM, Confirms Congress, Rules Out Power-Sharing & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon digest, we are covering Karnataka Congress finally selecting Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister. In other news, we have Kiren Rijiju being moved out of the Law Ministry.

Karnataka CM News LIVE: Siddaramaiah Will Become CM, Confirms Congress, Rules Out Power-Sharing

The deadlock over who would become the Chief Minister of Karnataka is over with the Congress confirming in a presser that Siddaramaiah will get the top spot. They also said that DK Shivakumar will be the “only" deputy chief minister in the southern state. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on 12.30pm on May 20. Read More

Arjun Ram Meghwal is the New Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju Moves to Earth Sciences Ministry

BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal was on Thursday appointed as the new Union law minister after Kiren Rijiju was moved to Earth Sciences Ministry. Rijiju was shunted out days after criticising the collegium system to appoint judges. Read More

Indian-origin Cab Driver Gave Prince Harry, Meghan Ride in Car Chase with Paps. Here’s What He Said

ANew York City cab driver drove Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for around 10 minutes on Tuesday as the two were chased by paparazzi said that the Royal couple were clearly nervous during the short journey. Sukhcharn Singh said he picked the couple at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan as they were pursued by two vehicles. Read More

Infosys Slashes Employees’ Average Variable Pay by 60% for Q4FY23; Details Here

Infosys has reduced its average variable payout for Q4FY23 to 60 per cent at an organisation level. Employees have also been informed about the same. The payout will be given along with the salary for May. While the average payout is 60 percent, an employee’s final variable payout will depend on their unit or department’s guidelines, and varies for different pay grades and departments, reported moneycontrol.com. Read More

Parineeti Chopra’s Dad Tears Up During Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha; New Photos Go Viral

Parineeti Chopra has shared a new set of photographs from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. Read More

Billionaire Gautam Adani Flaunts His Luxurious BMW 730 LD DPE Signature in Mumbai, Watch Video

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, despite a significant financial setback caused by the Hindenburg report controversy, recently made heads turn with his extravagant choice of wheels, the top-of-the-line BMW 730 LD DPE Signature. This eye-catching luxury sedan, accompanied by a Toyota Fortuner serving as a security vehicle, was spotted in Mumbai, adding to the allure of Adani’s lavish lifestyle. Read More