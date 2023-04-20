News18 Afternoon Digest: Surat Court Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Plea for Stay on Conviction; Manhunt On for Atiq's Wife Shaista Parveen & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the major jolt to Rahul Gandhi, as a sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat dismissed the plea that could have reinstated him as a Member of Parliament. In other news, we are covering the latest updates in UP Police’s manhunt for Atiq Ahmed’s widow Shaista, among other important stories.

RaGa (Doesn’t) Return: Parl Dream Unfulfilled as Surat Court Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction

In a major jolt to Rahul Gandhi, a sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Congress leader that could have reinstated him as a Member of Parliament. The Congress has now moved the high court. In case the high court too rejects to stay the ‘Modi surname’ case order, Gandhi’s next move would be to approach Supreme Court. READ MORE

Umesh Pal Murder: Manhunt On in Prayagraj & Kaushambi for Atiq’s Wife Shaista Parveen, Drones Being Used

Uttar Pradesh Police has intensified the efforts to nab slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in the past 48 hours. Police is raiding Shaista’s all possible hideouts, including her relatives’ houses in different localities of Prayagraj and neighbouring Kaushambi districts. READ MORE

At Amritsar Airport, Amritpal Singh’s Wife Kirandeep Kaur Stopped from Flying to UK; Being Quizzed

Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, was on Thursday stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. A source said that she is already in touch with police officials and this is not an arrest. Immigration officers have only stopped Kirandeep for questioning, considering her husband’s background, the source added. READ MORE

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Cong Star Campaigner Was Atiq Ahmed’s ‘Close Aide’, Says BJP; Exodus Continues in Saffron Party

Days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath announced that he will join Congress today. After former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Vishwanath is another prominent leader to ship from BJP to Congress ahead of polls. With the deadline for filing nominations on Thursday, both Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress have released their final list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Surya Grahan LIVE Updates: Solar Eclipse Mesmerises Australia as Sun, Moon & Earth Align; Latest Photos, End Time, Precautions Here

A rare hybrid solar eclipse (surya grahan) is taking place today, which is also the first solar eclipse of this year. The path of this solar eclipse that began around 7 am (ist), however, will not pass through India. The eclipse is visible in some parts of South/East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. The totality of the eclipse will be visible in Western Australia’s Exmouth. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Pamela Chopra, Wife of Yash Chopra, Dies at 74 After Battling Pneumonia; Cremated in Mumbai

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai’s Daughter Aaradhya Moves HC Against YouTube Channel Over ‘Fake News’ About Her Health

Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for allegedly reporting fake news about her health. READ MORE

Moonbin Death LIVE Updates: ASTRO Member Dies at 25; Police Suspect Suicide; Family To Hold Private Funeral

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 at the age of 25, leaving K-pop fans in shock. The K-pop sensation was reportedly found dead by his manager at his apartment in Seoul, South Korea at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 PM, Wednesday in India). Moonbin’s death was later confirmed by his agency, Fantagio. He is survived by his parents and sister, Moon Sua. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Bournvita Row: Concerns Mount Over Sugar Content, Experts Share Insights

Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as @foodpharmer on social media with 135,000 followers on Instagram, received backlash from Mondelez India, the company that owns Bournvita, for his April 1 video where he highlighted the high sugar content of the product. Following a legal notice from the company on April 13, he deleted the video and issued an apology on his Instagram handle, while his Twitter handle has been suspended. READ MORE

