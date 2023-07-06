Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
News18 Afternoon Digest: UK 'Condemns' Threats to Indian Mission in London by Pro-Khalistanis And Other Top Stories

We are also covering: Jawan Trailer: Nayanthara First Look From Shah Rukh Khan Film Leaks Online? Photo Goes Viral; Meet BJP’s 5 Rajya Sabha Probables for Its First Seat from West Bengal & Why They Made the Cut

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 17:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier in March, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission was grabbed at by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans. (File representational image/AP)
Earlier in March, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission was grabbed at by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans. (File representational image/AP)

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Tomato prices, rain across the country and more among the top stories.

‘Any Direct Attacks…’: UK ‘Condemns’ Threats to Indian Mission in London by Pro-Khalistanis

The UK government on Thursday strongly condemned “any direct attack" on the High Commission of India in London, deeming such actions “completely unacceptable." This declaration comes as Khalistani extremists have initiated anti-India attacks on social media platforms. READ MORE

Costing More Than a Litre of Petrol, Why Tomato Prices are at All-Time High | Kolar Ground Report

If you thought that onions can make you cry, then think again. It is the humble red tomatoes that are now bringing tears to the consumers’ eyes, with the prices touching at an all-time high of around Rs 150 per kg in Indian markets — dearer than a litre of petrol.  READ MORE

Orange Alert in Mumbai, Goa & Kerala Schools Shut, Deaths in Karnataka: How Rain Has Hit Normal Life

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were restricted around Mumbai’s Sion in the morning amid rains. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the financial capital and its suburbs on Thursday, with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. READ MORE

Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Sharad Pawar Slams Ajit Over ‘Retirement’ Remark, Says ‘I’m Still Effective, Whether 82 or 92’

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday suspended Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs who joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. NCP MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare were also expelled from the party by Sharad Pawar’s faction. READ MORE

As India Tries to Shun ‘Laal Batti’ Mindset, Karnataka Speaker’s Demand: ‘VIP Lanes for MLAs at Toll Gates’

As most states are doing away with ‘laal batti’ (red beacon) and VVIP treatment for politicians, Karnataka Speaker UT Khader has come up with a unique demand. The leader wants a separated lane for MLAs and former legislators at toll plazas READ MORE

Meet BJP’s 5 Rajya Sabha Probables for Its First Seat from West Bengal & Why They Made the Cut

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its first Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal when the six Upper House seats will be fought for on July 24. While the Trinamool Congress is expected to win five, it will be BJP’s first RS win from the state by virtue of having 77 MLAs (which has now come down to 70 due to defections). READ MORE

ISL Transfer News: FC Goa and Nikhil Prabhu Part Ways; NorthEast United Sign Phalguni Singh

FC Goa defender Nikhil Prabhu bids goodbye to the club after a brief spell of five months with the Gaurs, the club announced his departure through their social media handles, on Wednesday. READ MORE

    • Jawan Trailer: Nayanthara First Look From Shah Rukh Khan Film Leaks Online? Photo Goes Viral

    Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated film Jawan’s trailer is set to release with Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning next week. While the countdown to the trailer launch has begun, a photo of Nayanthara is now going viral, alleging that it is her first look from Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Nayanthara plays the lead in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. READ MORE

