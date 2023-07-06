News18 Afternoon Digest: UK 'Condemns' Threats to Indian Mission in London by Pro-Khalistanis And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Tomato prices, rain across the country and more among the top stories.

The UK government on Thursday strongly condemned “any direct attack" on the High Commission of India in London, deeming such actions “completely unacceptable." This declaration comes as Khalistani extremists have initiated anti-India attacks on social media platforms. READ MORE

If you thought that onions can make you cry, then think again. It is the humble red tomatoes that are now bringing tears to the consumers’ eyes, with the prices touching at an all-time high of around Rs 150 per kg in Indian markets — dearer than a litre of petrol. READ MORE

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were restricted around Mumbai’s Sion in the morning amid rains. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the financial capital and its suburbs on Thursday, with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. READ MORE

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday suspended Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs who joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. NCP MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare were also expelled from the party by Sharad Pawar’s faction. READ MORE

As most states are doing away with ‘laal batti’ (red beacon) and VVIP treatment for politicians, Karnataka Speaker UT Khader has come up with a unique demand. The leader wants a separated lane for MLAs and former legislators at toll plazas READ MORE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its first Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal when the six Upper House seats will be fought for on July 24. While the Trinamool Congress is expected to win five, it will be BJP’s first RS win from the state by virtue of having 77 MLAs (which has now come down to 70 due to defections). READ MORE

FC Goa defender Nikhil Prabhu bids goodbye to the club after a brief spell of five months with the Gaurs, the club announced his departure through their social media handles, on Wednesday. READ MORE