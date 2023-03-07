News18 Afternoon Digest | Umesh Pal Murder: Arrests, Bulldozers & Encounters, UP Govt's Crackdown on 'Mafia' So Far & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the murder case of Umesh Pal and how the Uttar Pradesh government is cracking down on mafia. In other news we have the Enforcement Directorate questioning former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Here are some top news:

Umesh Pal Murder: Arrests, Bulldozers & Encounters, UP Govt’s Crackdown on ‘Mafia’ So Far | Top Points

Ateam of Uttar Pradesh Police has reached West Bengal’s Kolkata after getting inputs that some of the suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal— a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal- are hiding in the city. According to police, Umesh Pal’s murder was executed with surgical precision and sophisticated weapons, including 9mm pistols, Springfield rifles and crude bombs were used in the killing. READ MORE

Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail To Question AAP’s Manish Sisodia

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate will question former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail today. The AAP leader was arrested by CBI and was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection to Delhi Liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate will record Sisodia’s statement against allegations of money-laundering linked to the liquor policy case. Ex-Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. He had quit his position in Delhi cabinet on February 28. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Slams ‘Anti-Bollywood Narrative’ in Tell-All Interview, Says ‘This Propaganda of Drugs…’ | Exclusive

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor holds nothing back, talking with News18 Showsha about how the Hindi film industry has been impacted by an “anti-Bollywood narrative" which started by a “certain section" of media during the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

‘8 Years Of Pain From Crushed Disc’: When Elon Musk Fought A Sumo Wrestler

In the world of Twitter, nothing catches anyone by surprise anymore. Well, the only exception to that rule seems to be a certain tech billionaire. An old photo of Elon Musk has resurfaced on Twitter and it’s going viral.

In the photo, the Twitter CEO is seen battling it out with a sumo wrestler. While it is hard to say who was winning the fight going by the picture, one thing is sure – it’s a sight to behold. The old image was shared on Twitter by a user, and within minutes, it started causing quite a stir on the microblogging site. So much so that even Elon Musk reacted to it. With over five million views and still counting, it’s clear that people are enjoying the blast from the past. READ MORE

Advertisement

Conman Sukesh Pens Letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi, Says ‘I Will Go to… My Baby Girl’

Advertisement

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in jail and has been accused of extorting over Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has penned a letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her a Happy Holi. Sukesh also addressed the media, his family, supporters and “haters" and extended his wishes to all. READ MORE

H3N2 Influenza ‘Wave’ in India: What are the Symptoms, How it Spreads & Prevention Amid Holi

Advertisement

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said on Monday that 26 persons have tested positive for the H3N2 variant in the state, and among these two cases are reported from Bengaluru. He added that children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant and that the variant also infects persons above the age of 60 years. READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here