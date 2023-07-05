Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
News18 Afternoon Digest: Unrest Over Shiv Sena MLA's Post On Sharad Pawar and Other Top Stories

News18 Afternoon Digest: Unrest Over Shiv Sena MLA's Post On Sharad Pawar and Other Top Stories

We are also covering: 'Property May be Bulldozed': MP Home Minister After Viral Video of Sidhi Man Peeing on Tribal; US No Longer Considers Khalistani Groups 'Protesters', FBI Action Likely on San Francisco Consulate Attack

July 05, 2023, 13:07 IST

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's picture has gone missing from the poster of NCP leaders outside 'Devgiri' bungalow (L). Another poster at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence (R). (News18)
In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Maharashtra politics, rains across the country and more among the top stories.

Ajit Pawar News: We’re Against NCP, Pawar Used Uddhav, Say Sena MLA; Unrest Over Posts

Sanjay Shirsat, MLA from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena said that not all leaders in their camp are happy with Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government. He said that they’ve always been against the Nationalist Congress Party and even today they are against Sharad Pawar as NCP supremo “used Uddhav Thackeray when he was the chief minister". READ MORE

‘Property May be Bulldozed’: MP Home Minister After Viral Video of Sidhi Man Peeing on Tribal | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will not hesitate to bulldoze the property of Sidhi pee case accused if he has any illegal possessions. The government is already assessing accused Pravesh Shukla’s details and “a report will be submitted" to the home minister by “evening". READ MORE

Rain Today: Heavy Downpour in Kerala, Orange Alert & Schools Shut in Some Districts; Showers in Mumbai

Monsoon rains have spread all across the country, with severe downpour in some states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. Several major cities have experienced intense to very severe rainfall, leading to waterlogging and unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life. READ MORE

US No Longer Considers Khalistani Groups ‘Protesters’, FBI Action Likely on San Francisco Consulate Attack

Khalistani groups in the US will no longer be characterised as ‘protesters’ and the recent attacks on Indian missions, including the latest incident in which sympathisers tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire, will fall under the ambit of criminality. READ MORE

Kapil Sharma Brutally Trolled After He Makes Fun of a Fan For His Malfunctioned Phone Camera

Kapil Sharma undoubtedly has a huge fan following. Fans just love his sense of humour. Well, he was spotted at the airport on Tuesday as he was leaving for his The Kapil Sharma tour. A video of him has surfaced online in which he is seen ridiculing a fan’s mobile camera at an airport. Fans did not like his behaviour and trolled him for the same. READ MORE

    • Former India Cricketer Praveen Kumar, Son Safe After Horrific Car Accident

    Former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar and his son have been involved in a car accident after their vehicle was hit by a truck in Meerut. The duo is said to be safe. The accident occurred on Tuesday night when Praveen was returning from Pandav Nagar with a truck ramming into his Land Rover Defender at high speed around 10 pm. READ MORE

