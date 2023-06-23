News18 Afternoon Digest: US Politicians Line Up For PM Modi's Autograph; Shah-Himanta Meet On Manipur Violence and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s United States visit, Himanta Biswa’s late-night meeting with Amit Shah on the Manipur violence situation and other top stories.

US Congressmen Line Up to Take Autographs, Selfies with Modi; PM Says ‘Now America is Dancing to Naatu Naatu’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House. Joe Biden, during a speech at the State Dinner, said he had a wonderful time with PM Modi and that people of both countries give strength to the partnership between US and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the evening has become more special due to the presence of the people of the two countries. READ MORE

Manipur Violence: President’s Rule ‘Not on the Table’ After Himanta’s Late-Night Meeting With Amit Shah

The imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur will not be on the table at the all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 24 to discuss the volatile situation in the northeastern state. More than 110 deaths have been recorded and 40,000 people have been displaced since ethnic violence first erupted in Manipur on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. READ MORE

Titan Submersible Deaths: Look at How ‘Catastrophic Implosion’ Differs from Explosion

The US Navy’s acoustic system has detected an “anomaly" that is believed to be the cause of the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible, Associated Press quoted a senior military as saying. As per the report, the Navy analysed its acoustic data after the submersible was reported missing, and the Coast Guard later confirmed that the craft experienced a catastrophic implosion resulting in the death of all five individuals on board. READ MORE

Billionaires, Bollywood Songs & Shortcakes: With PM Modi, an ‘Indian’ Evening at US White House | WATCH

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared some glimpses of the State Dinner hosted in Washington, in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. A “pleasantly surprised" Mahindra shared videos of popular Hindi songs being played on the occasion, which included Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and 80’s evergreen hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ by Kishore Kumar. READ MORE

Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Newcomer Avneet Kaur Is A Good Find In Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film

Writer-Director Sai Kabir’s latest Amazon offering, Tiku Weds Sheru, has a 1960s feel when men and women with stars in their eyes came to Mayanagari or Dream City or what was once Bombay to shine on the silver screen. The film was to have been made many years ago with Irrfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut, but Kabir fell ill and by the time he got better, Irrfan was gone. And Kangana was not in the mood to play Tiku, so she produced the current version with Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. READ MORE