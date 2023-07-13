News18 Afternoon Digest: Water 100m from CM Kejriwal's Residence in Delhi; Yamuna Bank Station Shut And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering flood situations in low-lying areas in New Delhi. In other news, we are looking at the Chandrayaan-3 countdown.

Delhi Flood News LIVE: Water 100m from CM Kejriwal’s Residence; Yamuna Bank Station Shut

The low-lying areas near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate were flooded due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna. The river swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978. The authorities in north India have been working on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3 Countdown Starts 1pm Today, ISRO Scientists Take Miniature Model to Tirupati | Watch

Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers at the Tirupati temple on Friday as the space agency gears up to begin the launch countdown at 1 pm. READ MORE

Panchayat Polls Rivalry Threatens to Derail Oppn’s Bengaluru Meet Again as Cong, TMC Trade Blows in Bengal

The mega Opposition meeting in Bengaluru next week faces yet another hurdle with the Congress and Trinamool Congress refusing to see eye to eye after the recent panchayat elections in West Bengal. READ MORE

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Finance Finalised for Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Say Sources

Maharashtra finance ministry has been finalised for Ajit Pawar, sources told News18 on Thursday. The reports emerged after the deputy chief minister reached Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and seek his intervention to solve the issue of portfolio distribution and cabinet expansion. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Put on Hold by Censor Board Amid Adipurush Controversy? Here’s What We Know

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 is set to release in August. However, a new report has claimed that the film has hit a roadblock in front of the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). While a report has claimed that the Censor Board has put a hold on the film’s release, another claim is that the committee has sent OMG 2 to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. The development comes shortly after Adipurush sparked controversy for its dialogues. READ MORE