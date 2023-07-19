News18 Afternoon Digest: Weather Updates LIVE, INDIA Needs a 'Counter Modi Model' And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Weather Update Today LIVE: Red Alert in Mumbai, NDRF On Standby in Raigad, Palghar for Rains; Not ‘Seat-Sharing Model’, INDIA Needs a ‘Counter Modi Model’ for 2024 as PM Predicts Over 50 Vote Share for NDA, among other top stories.

Weather Update Today LIVE: Red Alert in Mumbai, NDRF On Standby in Raigad, Palghar for Rains; Rescue Teams in Gujarat As Well

Amidst a flood-like situation in Delhi, the sky remained overcast on Wednesday morning with changes of heavy rainfall across Delhi. On Tuesday, the weather department had predicted moderate rainfall across city, accompanied by a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.

Not ‘Seat-Sharing Model’, INDIA Needs a ‘Counter Modi Model’ for 2024 as PM Predicts Over 50 Vote Share for NDA

With his 50 per cent-plus vote share prediction for 2024 for the BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to take on the new INDIA alliance on the very day it was formed in Bengaluru.

Himanta Replaces India with Bharat in Twitter Bio, Says Must Free Ourselves From Colonial Legacies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, removed the word India from his Twitter bio and used the word Bharat after the Opposition parties on Tuesday named the coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India).

Surat Diamond Bourse: Gujarat Now Has World’s Largest Office, Bigger than US’ Pentagon

Surat, where around 90% of the world's diamonds are cut, has added another feather to its cap with the newly-opened Surat Diamond Bourse which has surpassed the Pentagon as the world's largest office building.

Transfer News Live, July 19: Jordi Alba to Join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami, Man Utd Close in on Onana

Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami, who are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil.