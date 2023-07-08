News18 Afternoon Digest: West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Polling On, Violence Too & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest update on West Bengal Panchayat elections, Maharashtra politics; NCP turmoil and other top stories.

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: Polling On, Violence Too; Plea in HC to Declare Polls Null & Void

We bring you live updates on the election; Amid widespread violence, polling for the West Bengal panchayat elections is underway on Saturday, with at least three deaths reported. The polling began amid tight security as sporadic incidents of violence were reported across the state after the election dates were announced on June 8, resulting in the deaths of over 15 people. READ MORE

Wiser After Sena vs Sena War, Ajit Camp Shies Away from Terming NCP Turmoil a Split, Dubs It ‘Internal Conflict’

The Ajit Pawar faction has now declared that there is no split in the party and termed the recent Maharashtra mess an ‘internal conflict’. By calling the developments an internal squabble, the Ajit Pawar faction seeks to escape the

anti-defection law and 10th schedule of the Constitution. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Defamed a Community, Not Just A Person: Gujarat HC ‘Modi Surname’ Order in 7 Points​

Dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark, the Gujarat High Court (HC) said the offence falls in the category of “moral turpitude" and “increases as not only one individual, but a community has been defamed". CNN-News18 has exclusively accessed the HC order copy. READ MORE

Dutch Govt Collapses After Coalition Fails to Agree on Migration, Elections Likely in Nov | Top Points

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday over “insurmountable" differences within the four-party coalition about how to check migration, a divisive issue that has split nations across Europe. READ MORE

‘Two Bouncers Per Over’: BCCI Announces Major Rule Change for Mushtaq Ali Trophy; IPL Next?

The BCCI held its 19th Apex Council meeting in Mumbai on Friday and made a host of announcements including a couple of rule changes it plans to introduce for its domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. READ MORE