News18 Afternoon Digest: Will Speak to PM Over Rain Destruction, Says CM Sukhu; Mandi-Pathankot Highway Completely Closed & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of afternoon digest, we are covering the devastation of Himachal Pradesh from the incessant rains. In other news, we have the shocking case of Maharashtra murder, where a 20-year-old took the life a minor girl after she rejected her advances.

Will Speak to PM Over Rain Destruction, Says CM Sukhu; Mandi-Pathankot Highway Completely Closed

Incessant rainfalls have been thrashing the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with landslides and flood-like situation. In the last three days alone, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to 71, which is more than the death toll of the month of July. IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall in Himachal for the next two days and over Uttarakhand for the next five days. Read More

Maharashtra Shocker: Youth Stabs 12-Year-Old 10 Times In Front of Mother For Rejecting Proposal

In a distressing incident on Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Maharashtra’s Kalyan district by a 20-year-old man in front of his mother. Read More

7-Year Jail or Lifer: Govt Gives Teeth to Sedition 2.0 Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill | News18 Analysis

Even as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023 is being vetted by the Parliament’s standing committee, debates and deliberations continue over the proposed section of the bill, specifically Section 150, which will replace Section 124A of IPC, known as sedition. Read More

Sonu Nigam’s Acting in ‘Jaani Dushman’ Was Comedy Gold, ‘X’ User Takes Us Back to Golden Era

Not every individual is destined for the world of acting, a point solidified by Sonu Nigam around twenty years ago when he ventured into acting with his debut in ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’. Read More

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander Separation Today; India, Russia Moon Missions Enter Final Stage

Chandrayaan-3, the lunar mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has successfully established a nearly circular orbit around the Moon. This comes after the spacecraft made a successful maneuver on Wednesday, aligning the spacecraft into a lunar orbit. The Vikram lander is scheduled to separate from the propulsion module today. Read More