News18 Evening Digest: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed. In other news, we are looking at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s reaction to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks regarding a “future CM" of Maharashtra.

Chhattisgarh Attack LIVE Updates: 10 Jawans Killed in IED Blast by Naxals; Amit Shah Briefed by CM Baghel; Combing Ops Underway

At least 10 jawans and a civilian have been killed in an IED explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. Sources said Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Wednesday afternoon on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada. READ MORE

‘Must be His Own Sources’: Sharad Pawar Denies Sanjay Raut’s Claim of ‘New Maha CM’ Plan

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remarks regarding a “future CM" of Maharashtra. Recently, Raut had claimed the “death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days. READ MORE

Poonch Ambush: Planned in Pakistan, Jammu Man ‘Gives Shelter to Attackers at His Home’ for 3 Months

A local Gujjar from the Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had planned and arranged the logistics for an ambush on an Army truck. The attack on Jammu-Poonch national highway, amid rain and low visibility, had killed at least five soldiers. READ MORE

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Inter, 2nd Year Results Delayed, Know New Timing

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board (BIEAP) will release the second-year intermediate or class 12 results 2023 today, April 26. The result was initially scheduled to be out by 5 pm but has now been postponed to 6 pm. The secretary of the board, MV Seshagiri Babu said the results for both intermediate public examination and vocational courses will be announced by the education minister Botsa Satyanarayana at Lemon Tree Premier, Andhra Pradesh. READ MORE

Mamukkoya, Iconic Malayalam Actor, Dies At 76, Days After Collapsing On Football Field

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, renowned for his quick wit and comic timing in films filled with dialogue in the Malabari dialect, passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. The 76-year-old had earlier this week collapsed while witnessing a football match in Kerala’s Malappuram district. Reportedly, he suffered both a cardiac arrest and a brain haemorrhage. READ MORE

AR Rahman Asks Wife Saira Banu ‘Don’t Talk in Hindi…’ at Public Event, Video Goes Viral

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has drawn everyone’s attention after a video of him asking his wife, Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi but in Tamil has gone viral. In the video, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 music composer was seen accepting an award on stage with his wife Saira by his side. The music composer was speaking about how Saira rewatched his interviews when she was asked to weigh in. When Rahman handed her the mic, he told her not to speak in Hindi. READ MORE

