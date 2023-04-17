News18 Evening Digest: 10 Unanswered Questions in UP Cops' Version of Atiq Ahmed's Murder And Other Top Stories

Atiq Ahmed Murder: UP Cops’ Version Not Bulletproof, Here Are 10 Unanswered Questions

Even as the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, there are glaring loopholes in their version of Saturday’s incident, which give rise to more questions than answers. READ MORE

Gujarat Shocker: Couple Uses Guillotine-like Device to Behead Self, Make Severed Heads Roll Into Fire Pit

In a horrific incident reported from Gujarat’s Rajkot, a couple cut off their heads using a guillotine-like device to offer in a ‘havan kund’ (fire pit) in an occult-related sacrificial ritual. The couple reportedly performed some rituals in their field after which they beheaded themselves to please the presiding deity. READ MORE

‘This is a Sikh Shrine’: Girl With Tricolour Painted on Face Denied Entry at Golden Temple | WATCH

A girl donning a tricolour painted on her face was denied entry at Amritsar’s Golden Temple, and a video of the incident has sparked controversy on social media. In the clip now going viral, the girl can be heard arguing with a gurdwara official, who allegedly stopped her from entering. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram After Staring and No Handshake: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 20, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), hogged the limelight for multiple reasons. Virat Kohli scored his third fifty and jumped up on the Orange Cap list. At the same time, his knock scripted DC’s 5th consecutive loss this season. But one thing which was discussed more than the performances was the virtual tussle between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. READ MORE

Sana Khan Reacts to Husband ‘Dragging’ Her in Viral Video, Says ‘I Know It Looks Weird…’

Former actor Sana Khan attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday, accompanied by her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. But, a video clip of the couple walking past the paparazzi, with Anas holding Sana’s hand, has been circulating online, and many have expressed concern over the former actress, who’s expecting her first child, appearing ‘breathless’ in the footage. Sana has since responded to the video and clarified it. READ MORE

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 19.04 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition at a starting price of Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. To be available in two variants namely XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger, it comes with several advanced and upmarket features as standard. Tata Nexon EV Max Dark variants will be the flagship variants in the electric SUV range. READ MORE

