News18 Evening Digest: AAP Govt Vs L-G in Delhi Over Power Subsidy and Other Top Stories

In today’s evening News 18 digest, we bring you the latest updates on the recent row on the Delhi electricity bill, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to ‘Matoshree’ and other top stories.

Power Subsidy Row: Delhiites to Get Inflated Bills from Monday? Here’s What AAP, L-G Have to Say

A fresh row broke out between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after Power Minister and AAP leader Atishi accused the Lt Governor of not approving a file that would result in the discontinuation of power subsidies for almost 46 lakh people in the national capital from Friday onwards. READ MORE

Dial U for Uddhav & Unity: Will Rahul Be First Gandhi to Visit Thackeray Residence ‘Matoshree’?

According to sources, Pawar has advised Gandhi to meet Shiv Sena UBT chief and former CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai. If this happens, the meeting will be of political importance, as recently the Congress and Shiv Sena UBT differed on the Savarkar issue. Thackeray’s party not only criticised Gandhi but also advised him to “learn from the sacrifices of Savarkar." READ MORE

Vande Metro Trains to Hit Tracks By December 2023, Confirms Railways Minister Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given an update on the government’s plan to connect major cities, which are less than 100 kilometres apart, by metro rail network. Known as the Vande Metro network, the development comes amidst the launch of Vande Bharat trains in different parts of the country. READ MORE

What Alia Bhatt Said About Ranbir Kapoor’s Past Relationships With Deepika, Katrina: ‘Main Thodi…’

Back in a 2019 interview with Filmfare, when asked about Ranbir’s ‘troubled past’, Alia shared about her own past relationships as well. She also described Ranbir as a ‘gem’ rather than a ‘difficult’ person. READ MORE

MC Stan Gets Gifts Worth Rs 1.21 Lakh from Sania Mirza, Says ‘Tera Ghar Jaayega Isme…’

Bigg Boss 16 winner rapper MC Stan and tennis legend Sania Mirza have become new friends in town. They started bonding well soon after Bigg Boss ended. Recently, Sania Mirza gifted the rapper a special hamper, and MC Stan seems quite ecstatic about it. The rapper received luxurious gifts which included Nike black shoes and a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses combinedly worth Rs 1.21 lakh. MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his special presence with his fans. READ MORE

LV’s Bernard Arnault, World’s Richest Person, Adds Over $14 Billion In A Day; Check His Latest Net Worth

Bernard Arnault, the richest person on the Earth, has added a whopping $14.1 billion to his fortune within a day. On Friday, the total net worth of Arnault, who is the CEO of luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy, stood at $240.3 billion, which is up by $14.1 billion or 6.22 per cent, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. READ MORE

