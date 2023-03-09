News18 Evening Digest: AAP Leaders Atishi is Delhi’s New Education Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj Gets Health And Other Top Stories

AAP Leader Atishi is Delhi’s New Education Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj Gets Health; Both Take Oath

AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in the Delhi government on Thursday in the presence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and L-G VK Saxena. READ MORE

‘Pitch Perfect’: How Modi Govt Is Changing The Game of Cricket Diplomacy

Cricket diplomacy is not new to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched the fourth test match between India and Australia along with Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad on Thursday and both the leaders stood with their respective teams on the ground during the national anthems. READ MORE

Under ‘Cover’: History Books in Pak Schools Brimming with Hate for India And Hindus, Finds News18

Advertisement

From indirect negative references to Mahatma Gandhi, accusations, blame and claims of being “Muslim nationalists", history textbooks taught across schools in Pakistan in classes 8 and 9 are full of content that is anti-India as well as anti-Hindu. Written and designed by educational experts of the country in line with its national curriculum, the textbooks taught to young minds present students a wrong and hostile picture of its neighbouring nation from the very beginning. READ MORE

Political Tempers Rise With ‘Woman of the Moment’ K Kavitha in Delhi. Will ED Summons Dull Her Shine?

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons and a ‘dharna’ for the Women’s Reservation Bill have put Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the political limelight. At a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, the Telangana MLC said ‘ED comes before PM Modi’ in election-bound states. READ MORE

From Ukraine War to Hostile China, Absence of Full-Time Envoy Hits US-India Ties. Can Garcetti Fill the Void?

The absence of a US Ambassador to India for more than two years now is an embarrassment" — This statement by a top Democratic Senator summed up one of the rare hiccups in India-US ties .However, it seems the country’s wait for an envoy is finally over as the foreign relations committee of the US Senate on Thursday voted in favour of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti becoming the ambassador of India. Garcetti, who is Joe Biden’s choice for the role, will now face a vote on the floor of the US Senate. READ MORE

Advertisement

Air India Cabin Crew Caught Smuggling 1.4 Kg of Gold Wrapped Around His Hand in Kochi

Advertisement

An Air India Express cabin crew was caught ‘gold-handed’ trying to smuggle nearly 1,500 grams of gold at Kochi airport, according to officials.Shafi who hails from Wayanad was arrested after he was caught with 1,487 grams of gold wrapped around his hands. His shirt sleeves were used as a cover to pass through the green channel, reports ANI. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here