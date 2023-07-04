News18 Evening Digest: Ajit Pawar Likely To Get 'Finance Portfolio'; Why Pak PM Attended SCO Meet and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Ajit Pawar’s new portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet, Pakistan PM’s attendance at the SCO meeting hosted by India and other top stories.

Ajit Likely to Get Finance Portfolio; Cong Plans Maha Tour With Sharad Pawar, Uddhav

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar are expected to get the finance portfolio, which is currently held by his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis, according to CNN-News18 reports. NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said that 51 out of 54 NCP legislators had given a letter to Sharad Pawar that the Nationalist Congress Party should align with BJP for the formation of government when the MVA regime was on the verge of collapse last year during Eknath Shinde’s rebel. READ MORE

Way Out of the Debt Trap? Why Pakistan PM Attended SCO Meeting Hosted by India

The 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of State (CHS) comes at an opportune time for cash-strapped Pakistan. The country is in dire need of good relations with neighbouring countries and regional powers like China and Russia. READ MORE

Agencies on High Alert as Khalistani Entities Plot Revenge by Targeting Indian Diplomats, Hindu Leaders

Indian intelligence agencies are monitoring multiple inputs hinting towards a revenge plan of pro-Khalistan entities (PKE). The agencies are on high alert and continuously monitoring the information and acting as per the requirement, said sources. A compiled report has been prepared after the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2. READ MORE

Major Reshuffle in BJP As Kishan Reddy Becomes Party’s T’gana Chief, Sunil Jakhar to Head Punjab Unit

In a major internal reshuffle, BJP’s G Kishan Reddy has been made the Telangana state party president, replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar will now head the Saffron party in the state. In other changes, Babulal Marandi has been made Jharkhand BJP chief, while P Purandeswari will now lead the Andhra Pradesh party unit. READ MORE