News18 Evening Digest: Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maha Dty CM; UCC Debate and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Maharashtra power play as Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister, Mayawati’s support to UCC and other top stories.

Ajit Pawar Ticks Off His Maha Ambition, BJP Pleased to Destroy MVA, How Will This New Set-Up Play Out?

In a scene as dramatic as that early morning of 2019, Ajit Pawar again took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, this time disintegrating the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and virtually rendering the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) defunct as a ‘Maha Break Aghadi’. READ MORE

Uniform Civil Code: HP Congress Leader Extends Support; Mayawati Says ‘Not Opposing UCC, But…’

Advertisement

Sticking to its stand that uniform civil code (UCC) is undesirable at this stage, the Congress on Saturday decided to wait for the next move of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the issue and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on UCC comes up. READ MORE

France Riots: Did Nahel’s Death Shed Red on France’s Colour-Blindness to Racial Bias?

Hundreds of mourners from France’s Muslim community, filled with grief and evident anguish, created a sombre procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday. They came together to lay to rest a 17-year-old whose tragic death at the hands of the police sparked days of rioting throughout the country. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wash Dishes at Golden Temple as Part of Seva; Video Goes Viral

A day after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared photos from their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a video of the couple offering seva at the shrine has surfaced online. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who is soon going to get married, joined fellow devotees to not only offer prayers but also perform seva at the holy shrine. READ MORE

‘Hai Sunil, Yeh Sunil’: Fan-made Sunil Chhetri Anthem Goes Viral