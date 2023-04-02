News18 Evening Digest: Amid Violence, Shah Says Bihar Can Never Have Peace Under JDU-RJD Govt And Other Top Stories

LIVE: Shah Addresses Event in Violence-hit in Bihar, Says State Can Never Have Peace Under JDU-RJD Govt

Amid tensions in Bihar due to incidents of violence that took place on Ram Navami (March 30) in Bihar’s Sasaram, section 144 has been imposed in Nalanda’s Biharsharif area. Besides, six people were injured in the process of making crude bombs, and were seriously burnt due to an explosion. READ MORE

‘Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000’: BJP Releases ‘Congress Files Episode 1’ of Alleged Scams in Party’s Rule

In a fresh round of attack against Congress, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the first episode of a mini series titled ‘Congress Files’. In an attempt to show the grand old party’s alleged record of corruption and scams in the country, BJP released the video on its official Twitter handle, urging people to watch it. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Learn About Assam’s Culture’: Kejriwal Replies to Himanta Sarma’s ‘Threat’ in First Rally

Aday after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “warned" Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and called him a “coward," the AAP supremo on Sunday replied saying that open threats does not befit a leader. READ MORE

Uttarakhand: 2 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Falls Off Mussoorie-Dehradun Road Into Gorge

Two passengers died, while others were injured after the roadways bus they were travelling on skidded off Mussoorie-Dehradun road and fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Sunday. READ MORE

‘India Achieved It’: ISRO on Successful Landing Experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous

Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX). The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the national space agency said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here