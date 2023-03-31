News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Speaks to Bengal Guv After Howrah Violence And Other Top Stories

LIVE: Amit Shah Speaks to Bengal Guv After Howrah Violence; Stone-pelting in Bihar’s Sasaram

The celebrations of Ram Navami were marred by violent clashes and arson in some parts of the country. In West Bengal’s Howrah, violence broke out between two groups when a procession was taken out. Several vehicles were torched and shops were ransacked on Thursday evening. READ MORE

Here are the top stories this evening; violence breaks out in Bengal’s Howrah; All about Covid’s XBB.1.16 variant; Navjot Singh Sidhu to be released tomorrow and other news.

Covid-19 Scare: All About XBB.1.16 Variant, Its Symptoms & If Booster Dose is Needed | Explained

Covid-19 cases are witnessing a spike in several states across India. The country on Friday reported 3,095 fresh infections in 24 hours, with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu being among the highest contributors. READ MORE

On Cam, UP MLA Shouts as Road Peels Off with Kicks. Video 2 Shows ‘Pull-Apart Path’ | WATCH

Avideo of an Uttar Pradesh MLA, reprimanding a road contractor over the poor quality of a freshly paved road, has gone viral. Bedi Ram, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party lawmaker, was seen scraping the road with his shoes as the tar peeled off. READ MORE

In Jail for 1988 Road Rage Case, Navjot Singh Sidhu to be Released Tomorrow

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu may walk out of the Patiala jail on Saturday as he nears completion of the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. READ MORE

Govt Hikes Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes By Up To 70 bps for April-June 2023; Latest Rates

The government has increased interest rates on small savings schemes, including post office time deposit, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), by up 70 basis points, according to a circular issued by the finance ministry on Friday. READ MORE

