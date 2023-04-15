News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah Takes Jibe At Rajasthan Congress Infighting And Other Top Stories

‘Pilot Ji, Your Number Won’t Come’: Shah’s Jibe at Rajasthan Cong Infighting, Slams ‘Corrupt’ Gehlot

Amid the ongoing tussle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack against “corrupt" Gehlot and said despite’s Pilot’s protests and his capabilities, the chief minister’s contribution to the Congress’s “treasury" is more significant. READ MORE

‘How Can They Not Arrest if…’: Kejriwal Reacts to CBI Summon, BJP Calls Delhi CM ‘Mastermind’ in Excise Policy Scam

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to launch an attack against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, soon after CBI summoned him for questioning on April 16 in connection with the liquor policy scam case. READ MORE

Shraddha Walkar Murder: ‘Strong Circumstantial Evidence’ Points to Aaftab’s Guilt; Court Reserves Order

The Delhi Police on Saturday said Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, had the requisite knowledge of disbursement, handling, and preservation of flesh due to his profession as a chef, and that the circumstantial evidence is strong and points to his guilt in Walkar’s murder. READ MORE

All in 50 Days: How Yogi Govt Finished Off Atiq Ahmed’s Rs 1400 Cr Empire, Exposed Shell Firms & Ended His Gang

‘Hum Toh Mitti Mein Mil Gaye’ — so said Atiq Ahmed after the death of his son Asad Ahmed in a police encounter. The Yogi Adityanath government has also struck financial blows in the last 50 days to finish off Atiq’s gang. READ MORE

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Siddaramaiah Denied Ticket from Kolar in Cong’s 3rd List

Congress released its third list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls on Saturday. Among some significant names, was Laxman Savadi, who will contest from Athani, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will contest from Varuna. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from the Shiggaon constituency. READ MORE

‘If You’re Ready, I’d Like You to Take the Captaincy’: How One Text Message Changed Hardik Pandya’s Life

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year was a stepping stone in his limping career. He returned from an injury that had troubled him for more than three years. Leadership was completely unexplored territory for Pandya, something he had never done in the domestic circuit as well. However, his confidence was such that he led the Gujarat Titans to a title victory that too on a debut season. READ MORE

