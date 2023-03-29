News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Releases 1st Video, Calls for Mass Mobilisation of Sikhs & Other Top Stories

‘By God’s Grace, I Escaped…’: On the Run, Amritpal Releases 1st Video, Calls for Mass Mobilisation of Sikhs

As the Punjab Police launched a massive search operation in a Hoshiarpur village and many adjoining areas following inputs that Amritpal Singh could be hiding there, the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser on Wednesday evening released his first video statement and said that he has managed to escape from the cops and “was fine and in high spirits". READ MORE

‘Not Sorted Out Everything With China But..’ Jaishankar Admits to ‘Unfinished Work’ on LAC | Rising India Summit

There is unfinished work on the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday as he struck an optimistic note about India’s relations with China which have been strained since the Galwan clash of 2020. READ MORE

Central Province Teakwood the Choice for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Big Projects: What’s Special About It?

In the thick forests of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra lies the Ballarshah forest depot. The forests are famous for their high quality teak wood which is in demand, not just in India but in other countries, as well. Today, the first consignment of 1,885 cubic feet of teakwood is going to be sent ceremonially for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The same wood is being used extensively for the Central Vista project, and also for the construction of the Archeological Survey of India. READ MORE

Pakistan Might Play Their 2023 ODI World Cup Matches in Bangladesh: Report

Pakistan cricket team might play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh as the tussle between BCCI and PCB is still underway regarding Asia Cup 2023. It is expected that India will play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue as Pakistan will retain the hosting rights. According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, now Pakistan have decided to do the same with India which they are planning for Asia Cup, as the Men in Green are likely to play their World Cup matches in Bangladesh which is scheduled to be held in October-November this year. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra ‘Correcting’ US Interviewer Only to Call RRR a ‘Tamil Film’ Spurs Memes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast and made some explosive revelations about Bollywood as well as her personal life. However, an erroneous statement about Telugu film ‘RRR’ has landed her in soup on social media. On the podcast, when the interviewer mistakenly called ‘RRR’ a Bollywood film, Priyanka said that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is a Tamil film. READ MORE

