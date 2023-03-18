News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Singh Arrested After High-Speed Chase; Pak Police Storm Imran Khan’s house & More

Latest in the Amritpal Singh’s arrest by Punjab police, concerns over spike in daily Covid cases in India & other top stories

Amritpal Singh Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Internet Shut in Punjab

Controversial Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police after a tense high-speed chase involving around 100 police cars amid heavy drama in Jallupur Khera village, sources told CNN-News18. Six associates from Amritpal Singh's team were earlier arrested by police during the hot pursuit that went on for hours.

Pakistan’s Ex-PM ‘Forms Panel to Lead PTI if Held’, Nawaz Sharif Tells Him ‘Only Terrorists Fear Arrest’

Pakistan police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's house as he arrived in Islamabad court Imran Khan said the police stormed his house where his wife Bushra Bibi was alone, claiming that the "assault" on his house was part of a quid pro quo to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power. A vehicle of Imran Khan's convoy also overturned on its way to Islamabad.

Amid H3N2 Scare, Daily Covid Cases Cross 800 After 4 Months; 76 Samples of New XBB.1.16 Variant Found

Amid concerns over a rise in H3N2 influenza cases, daily Covid cases in India crossed 800 after over 4 months, according to Union health ministry data. 843 new Covid infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 5,389. The country's caseload now stands at 4.46 crore. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Stays in Focus: After Protests, Damage, Road Waterlogged Post Light Rain

Days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway's infrastructure, planning and its quality stood exposed as waterlogging was reported at multiple places following scanty rainfall.

Women Earn Lesser Than Men, Gender Pay Gap Widest In Top Leadership Roles, Says Report

Women value growth (82% of respondents) and increased compensation (78%) at work along with a supportive ecosystem to achieve these. Contrary to popular belief, less than a third of the women surveyed picked flexible work options and work-life balance as key themes, a new report said.

‘I Used to Quote Novak Djokovic to Him’: RCB S&C Coach Lauds Virat Kohli’s Passion For Fitness

Royal Challengers Bangalore's strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker heaped big praise on Virat Kohli for his passion towards fitness. After taking over the captaincy charge, Kohli brought a much-needed fitness revolution to Indian cricket. The batting maverick started taking fitness more seriously in 2015 as he worked with Basu and started working on a new template.

Twitter Will Open Source Code Used to Recommend Tweets on March 31, Says Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that the microblogging site will soon open source all code used by the social media giant to recommend tweets. "Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st," Musk tweeted.

Ram Charan Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate, Says ‘My Dad Was a Good Stepping Stone But…’

RRR's historic win at the Oscars 2023 for the song Naatu Naatu has added another feather to NTR Jr and Ram Charan's hats who have become global sensations due to SS Rajamouli's critically-acclaimed film. Ram Charan who has recently returned from the USA has been busy with media interactions. In one such instance, Ram Charan shared his thoughts on nepotism.

