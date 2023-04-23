News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Singh Brought to Assam's Dibrugarh Jail and Other Top Stories

Amritpal Singh LIVE: ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Brought to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam Amid Heavy Security

Absconding Khalistani sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab’s Moga on Sunday morning and was taken to Assam later in the day, where nine of his associates are already lodged. Amritpal Singh, who will be lodged in Dibrugarh Airport was taken to Assam in a special Indian Air Force aircraft. LIVE NOW

India to Evacuate Stranded Citizens in Sudan by Road, People Outside Violent Zones to be Rescued First: Sources

India is planning to evacuate stranded Indians from Sudan by road, where the conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces has entered its second week, sources have said. READ MORE

‘Check Weather Forecast…’: Uttarakhand Issues Advisory for Kedarnath Yatra Amid Rain, Snowfall

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued an advisory for the Kedarnath Yatra and urged the devotees to take extra care according to weather conditions. Kedarnath Dham witnessed intermittent rain and snowfall in the past few days. READ MORE

‘Won’t Leave Until There’s an Arrest’: Bajrang Punia Alleges Committee of Inaction; Vinesh Phogat And Sakshi Malik in Tears

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other star wrestlers spoke their hearts out in the press conference at Jantar Mantar as they continued their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Sunday, the star wrestlers re-started their protest against Brij Bhushan and said that they took the step after alleging that no action has been taken against the WFI chief. READ MORE

Arjun Kapoor’s Sister Anshula, Arpita Khan Have a Ball At Eid Party; Katrina Kaif Poses In Inside Pics

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma on Saturday celebrated Eid with their family, friends, and other industry friends. Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaz Gill among others attended the party. While photos clicked by the paparazzi are going viral, inside pictures from the party are now surfacing online. Few of which show Arpita posing with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula and Katrina Kaif. READ MORE

RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Help RCB Score 189/9

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189/9 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson who won the toss. Virat Kohli departed on a golden duck, Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 39, Glenn Maxwell scored 77 off 44 and Dinesh Karthik scored 16 runs to help RCB to 189, Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult both got two wickets each. READ MORE

