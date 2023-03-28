News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Singh Spotted in Delhi Wearing Mask & No Turban and Other Top Stories

Amritpal Singh Spotted in Delhi Wearing Mask, Sunglasses & No Turban | WATCH

Fresh CCTV footage, which surfaced on Tuesday, showed radical pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh on a Delhi street, wearing a mask and without a turban. READ MORE

VHP, Bajrang Dal Oppose Decades-old Ritual of Reciting Quran During Channakeshava Rathotsav in K’taka

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have staged a protest at Belur town in Karnataka’s Hassan district against the tradition of reciting verses from the Quran during the historical Channakeshava Rathotsav and demanded the decades-old custom be discontinued. READ MORE

From SP MP to Life Term in Umesh Pal Murder Case: All About UP’s Dreaded ‘Bahubali’ Atiq Ahmed

Advertisement

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, one of the most dreaded criminals and “Bahubali" in the country, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Tuesday for the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal. Pal was a witness in the murder of BSP Lawmaker Raju Pal. READ MORE

Savarkar Row: Let Our Unity be Intact, Says Sanjay Raut As Cong Mends Ties With Ally Uddhav After Rahul’s Remark

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on V D Savarkar which drew the ire of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the two parties have reportedly put aside their differences. READ MORE

Taapsee Pannu In Legal Trouble After Wearing Goddess Lakshmi Necklace With Revealing Dress

Acomplaint has been Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and insulting Hindu deities. Reportedly, the complaint has been filed by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convenor of Hind Rakshak Sangathan and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur. READ MORE

‘Massive Win That Priyanka Chopra Didn’t End Up Like Parveen Babi, SSR’ Says Apurva Asrani

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws when she said she was ‘pushed to the corner’ in Bollywood and ‘got tired of the politics’, making her look at Hollywood for opportunities. While Kangana Ranaut praised her for coming forward and accused Karan Johar of ‘bullying’ her, renowned film editor Apurva Asrani also praised her for opening up about her struggle. He said that he is glad that Priyanka did not end up like Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput. READ MORE

Why Does Govt Want PAN-Aadhaar Linkage? Explained as Deadline Extended till June 30

Advertisement

The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar by three months to June 30, 2023, to provide some more time to taxpayers, an official statement said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here